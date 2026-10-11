Longest Streaks of Consecutive ATP Tour Seasons With a Title

Djokovic’s 2026 China Open title marked the 102nd of his career, and also made him the first man to reach 21 straight seasons with an ATP title. Here are the five longest streaks of consecutive seasons with at least one tour-level singles title in the Open Era, according to ATP records.

1. Novak Djokovic: 21 Seasons (2006-2026)

Djokovic won his first tour-level title at the Dutch Open in 2006 and has won at least one every year since. He peaked with 11 titles in 2015, including victories at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. He passed Rafael Nadal's record of 19 when he won in Geneva in May 2025, and this year’s China Open title extended the streak to 21.

He completed the career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open, beating Andy Murray in the final for his first Roland Garros title. The streak was in danger in 2024, when he won just one title all year: Olympic gold in Paris, which the ATP counts as a tour-level title. In 2026, he didn’t win his first title until Beijing in October.

2. Rafael Nadal: 19 Seasons (2004-2022)

Nadal won at least one title every year from 2004 through 2022, with his first coming in Poland in August 2004. Over the course of a legendary career, he reached 19 straight seasons with a title, winning four titles in 2022 as the streak’s final year. Unfortunately, the streak ended in 2023, when an early-season injury led to surgery in May and kept him out for the rest of the year.

3. Roger Federer: 15 Seasons (2001-2015)

Federer reached 15 straight seasons with a title in January 2015, when he won in Brisbane, and he added five more titles that same year. His streak came to an end in 2016, when he failed to win a single title and lost his only final appearance, also in Brisbane.

Federer restarted his streak in 2017 with seven titles, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and kept winning through 2019, putting his 18 total seasons with a title (2001-15 and 2017-19) only behind Nadal's 19 in the Open Era. He won his 103rd and final title in Basel in 2019 at the age of 38.

4. Ivan Lendl: 14 Seasons (1980-1993)

Lendl won his first title in Houston in April 1980 and won at least one every year until his last, which came at the Tokyo Indoor in 1993. His best year was 1982, when he won 15 titles. He finished his career with 94 total titles, ranking fourth on the Open Era list. The title streak also came with major success, as Lendl won eight majors and spent 270 weeks at No. 1, a record at the time.

5. Jimmy Connors: 13 Seasons (1972-1984)

Connors won his first title in Jacksonville in 1972 and went 13 consecutive years with a title, ending the streak with his title in Memphis in 1984. He went without a title from 1985 to 1987, then won two in 1988 and two more in 1989, the last of his record 109 titles. Connors also won eight majors, including five US Opens, and held the No. 1 ranking for 160 consecutive weeks in the mid-1970s, a record until Federer broke it.

Honorable Mentions

Four players are tied for the sixth-most consecutive seasons with an ATP title: Stefan Edberg (1984-1995), Boris Becker (1985-1996), Andy Roddick (2001-2012), and Andy Murray (2006-2017), each won titles in 12 straight seasons.

This ranking counts consecutive seasons with at least one tour-level singles title in the Open Era. Djokovic’s total includes his 2024 Olympic gold medal, which the ATP counts as a tour-level title.