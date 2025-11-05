Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime Compete for Last ATP Finals Spot

While the end of another long and arduous year on the ATP Tour sits just 11 days away, there remain several key narratives yet to have their final chapter written across the closing pages of the 2025 season.

The destination of the year-end No. 1 ranking and who will claim the 2025 ATP Finals crown will be the last remaining major unknowns. However, just a week before the tournament is due to begin, the completed line-up in Turin is still to be decided.

Seven of the eight coveted places for the season-ending finale have been confirmed, but the eighth and final spot is still to be filled. What is now evident, however, is that it will be a two-way sprint to the finish between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti.

It is the Canadian who currently occupies eighth spot in the official Race To Turin rankings. He sits just 160 points ahead of ninth-placed Musetti, with 3845 points to the Italian's 3685, ahead of the final tournaments of the regular season this week in Athens and Metz.

All Eyes on Musetti in Athens

The arithmetic is clear-cut. Due to what he cited as a left-knee injury, Auger-Aliassime has opted to withdraw from the Moselle Open, while Musetti is gearing up to take part in the inaugural Hellenic Championship in the Greek capital - an ATP 250 event offering only 150 points for a second-place finish.

What this means is, given Musetti lies 160 points behind his closest rival, the Italian will need to win the title in Athens to pip the Canadian to the post and qualify for his maiden ATP Finals appearance.

The Italian has made no secret of his desire to achieve this career-defining goal, not least because of the fact that the prestigious tournament's current home is in his native homeland.

"It’s something that is not easy. I'm trying not to think too much of the calculations, but I know I have to win the tournament to be guaranteed in Turin," Musetti told ATP.com in Athens, before he was aware of Auger-Aliassime's withdrawal from Metz.

"The goal is always to win the tournament, so the goal doesn’t change much. Of course, it’s going to be a tough week because there are plenty of players who are really strong on this surface. I’ll try to play one match at a time and think about it like every other tournament."

A Potentially Tricky Path Awaits

Musetti is only four wins away from his goal. Yet, this is not an entirely straightforward task. Despite being a debutant 250 tournament at the very end of a gruelling season, the Hellenic Championship has attracted a disproportionately stacked field.

Today's match against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is Musetti's first obstacle. But the line-up in Athens also includes a certain Novak Djokovic, whose brother Djordje serves as tournament director, while the company running the event is owned by the Djokovic family.

An in-form Sebastian Korda and fellow Italian Luciano Darderi also lurk as potential banana skins for Musetti, who also bears the added onus of knowing that any result other than taking home the title will see his place at the ATP Finals disappear.

Impressive Season Comes Down to Waiting Game for Auger-Aliassime

Nonetheless, Musetti's fate rests in his own hands. After an impressive season during which he reached two finals - one at the 1000-level event in Rome - and a maiden Roland-Garros semi-final, the Italian closes out his year with a clearly defined aim.

Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, faces the agonising task of simply watching and waiting for his rival to slip up. The Canadian has had a defining 2025, excellently constructing a much-welcomed resurgence that has yielded three ATP titles and a further two finals after a barren 2024.

Yet he can currently do no more to add another significant layer to his already exemplary season. As the loose ends of 2025's myriad storylines are tied up, all eyes fall on Musetti to see if he can write his own closing chapter in style.

