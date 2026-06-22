Many WTA Stars Support Vondroušová After 4-Year Ban

The main draw for the 2026 Championships at Wimbledon has not even started yet, but there has already been another major news development. The 2023 women's singles champion, Markéta Vondroušová, has received a four-year ban (the maximum amount) after refusing a doping test in December 2025.

The saga has slowly played out in the public eye since Vondroušová refused to submit a sample at her home after 8:00 p.m. local time on December 3, 2025. The 26-year-old Czech has maintained her innocence throughout the legal process, including in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram today. Many of the WTA's top players flooded the comment section with emojis and messages of support.

Vondroušová's Statement

"I never thought I would be writing something like this," Vondroušová began. "And, honestly, I would not wish what I've been through over the past few months on anyone." Throughought her statement, she made her case and explained how emotionally painful the situation had been.

"I have never doped," Vondroušová stated clearly. "I have never had a positive test. Throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped onto the court with a clear conscience. Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative, just like every test before it."

WTA Players Supporting Vondroušová

Markéta Vondroušová during Wimbledon 2025. | @marketavondrousova

Many of the WTA's most popular players expressed their support for Vondroušová. As of now, it has predominantly been women's players, as ATP players have not matched that level of vocal support. However, that could change.

Vocal supporters of Vondroušová include: Coco Gauff, Iva Jovic, Eva Lys, Marta Kostyuk, Ajla Tomljanović, Sorana Cîrstea, Rebecca Šramková, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Karolína Muchová, Anett Kontaveit, Jule Niemeier, Lucia Bronzetti, Heather Watson, Linda Noskova, Kirsten Flipkens, Clara Tauson, Tereza Martincová, Katie Boulter, Sloane Stephens, Daria Saville, Sara Errani, CiCi Bellis, Peyton Stearns, and Laura Pigossi.

Vondroušová's Wimbledon History

Marketa Vondrousova won Wimbledon 2023. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Currently, Vondroušová is the WTA World No. 122 with a singles record of 1-1. However, she climbed as high as World No. 6 in September 2023. The crowning achievement of her career has been defeating Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Qualifiers have barely started, and there are already plenty of shocking developments. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.