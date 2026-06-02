Marta Kostyuk Makes Ukrainian History at Roland Garros

Martak Kostyuk has written a new chapter into the Ukrainian tennis history books by becoming the first woman from the country to reach the semi-finals of Roland-Garros.

The record was already baked into a quarter-final encounter laden with history, regardless of the outcome, as Kostyuk was up against her compatriot and good friend Elina Svitolina in what was the first-ever Grand Slam last-eight meeting between two Ukrainian women.

Ultimately, it was the surging young talent who came through against the highly experienced Svitolina, dispatching her greatly respected elder stateswoman 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 to clinch her place in a maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

A Pulsating Encounter Goes Kostyuk's Way

It was an intense contest battled out across bursts of breathtaking quality and palpable tension in the more pressurised cauldron of a closed roof on one of this sport's greatest stages.

If Svitolina had any doubts regarding the scale of the challenge she faced against a player who has won every one of her clay-court matches this season, they may have been compounded by an early break for Kostyuk, who sprinted into a 4-1 lead under a heavily rain-battered roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Svitolina clawed back a break for 4-3, before her opponent struck straight back and served out for a deserved one-set advantage.

Kostyuk's movement in defence, and her ability to flip rallies on their head through both redirected power and discerning use of exquisitely executed drop shots seemed to have the beating of her opponent.

Yet, just as some inside Phillipe-Chatrier feared the exuberance of youth may have robbed this quarter-final of its competitive spirit, Svitolina ensured the Parisian crowd was satiated as she drew upon her vast wealth of expertise to extend the contest.

The 31-year-old's quality and composure defined the middle stanza, with the 20-time WTA titlist breaking twice without reply to storm the second and restore parity.

Yet, after a chaotic flurry of successive breaks to kick off the decider, it was Kostyuk who then accelerated to the finish line, elevating her level beyond even Svitolina's lofty abilities to steal a final pair of breaks and sprint home to a victory that delivers her a much-deserved debut last-four berth in Paris.

Both Players Pay Homage to Victory for Ukraine

Four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Svitolina will be bitterly disappointed not to have made a fifth today, in what would have been her first at a tournament she recently revealed was the one title she craved more than any other. But the pain will be offset at least somewhat by the knowledge that this result was always set to be a victory for Ukraine.

The country continues to come under relentless aggression from Russia, and last night experienced one of the largest assaults on its cities in recent months.

Kostyuk, as Svitolina would no doubt also have done, used her on-court interview to yet again highlight the continued suffering of the Ukrainian people.

"We had another difficult night in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv where so many people died, so I want to give this match to Ukraine," the 23-year-old told the Parisian crowd, who responded with a rousing ovation.

The young Ukrainian's admiration for her opponent today was self-evident, yet she still wished to pay tribute to the woman whose legacy has been to blaze a trail for Ukrainian tennis.

"I want to point out Elina's incredible impact on tennis, Ukrainians and me. She is incredible," Kostyuk continued.

Despite the loss, Svitolina agreed with the sentiment in her post-match press conference, highlighting the light that sporting triumphs can bring a nation who is still desperately fighting for its right to exist.

"It's a big inspiration for the next generation. I think this is great for sports in general in Ukraine," she said.

"I'm just very sad that we all have to put up with this heaviness and pain every single day, scared moments not knowing what the next day is going to bring for our family, for our friends, and for Ukraine in general."

Surging Kostyuk in Finest Form of Her Career

Both these women had enjoyed superb clay-court seasons heading into this encounter. Svitolina came to Paris fresh off a third Italian Open title in Rome last month, eight years after her last, and playing some of the finest tennis she has produced across the course of her illustrious career.

But it is Kostyuk who is the most in-form player on the WTA Tour right now. Sitting at a career-high of No. 15 in the world, the Ukrainian has not lost a tennis match since mid-March in Miami. She has put together a 16-match winning streak, a remarkable run that encompasses a 250 title in Rouen, a maiden 1000-level triumph in Madrid, and now a first major semi-final appearance in Paris.

Yet she is adamant not to get too far ahead of herself, despite now being well-positioned as one of the leading contenders to clinch the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

"I still think it [the title] is very far. I have two matches to play and hopefully you will come and support me on Thursday," she told those inside Phillipe-Chatrier following victory.

In that match, Kostyuk will face the supremely gifted young talent Mirra Andreeva in a repeat of Madrid's showpiece, which Kostyuk came through against the teenage Russian.

Both she and millions of Ukrainians watching at home and around the world will be hoping this record extends yet further into a first Grand Slam final.

It will be an extremely testing challenge, and the greatest she has yet faced across her run in Paris. Regardless of what transpires, however, Roland-Garros 2026 has already been a wonderful Ukrainian success story - and one that lays exciting foundations for a brighter future ahead.