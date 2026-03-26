Miami Open Highlights Pressure on Top Tennis Stars

To say tennis is a brutal sport might be an understatement.

One day, you could be on top of the world, claiming your first Wimbledon title 6-0, 6-0. The next, you're faced with a first-round exit in a tournament you've won before, ending a streak of 73 opening match wins.

Iga Świątek is no stranger to the weight of expectation. A six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, she's been in high-pressure matches before, often taking them by the horns and charging forward in a way that leaves no doubt in her tenaciousness on court.

Lately, she's lost that steam.

"Tennis feels complicated in my head," Świątek said of her loss to Magda Linette in Miami. "I know it’s supposed to be simple. In terms of my mentality and how I feel on the court, it's going to take a while."

This was arguably the greatest streak of Iga Swiatek's career: 73 tournaments in a row (spanning 4.5 years) without ever losing her opening match.



These days it certainly felt like its end was near, and the end came tonight in Miami against Magda Linette.pic.twitter.com/jSVUkKRgmL — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) March 20, 2026

There is a particular kind of distortion that happens to elite athletes, especially young ones. Success, once established, is treated as a baseline rather than a peak. A tournament win becomes validation while a loss becomes deviation. Over time, the scale itself shifts. The player is no longer competing just against the field, but against an idea of inevitably failing.

Świątek has lived inside that shift for a while now. Her game, defined in precision and repetition, invites it. Volatility runs rampant in a tour featuring over 50 tournaments in a singular season, but Świątek has made dominance look procedural, almost administrative. And that, paradoxically, may be what makes any interruption feel so jarring.

"This is like the worst nightmare a top tennis player can have, dropping in matches in terms of the level," the World No. 3 admitted. "So I need to live through this, go forward, learn, and figure it out."

Iga Swiatek has split with coach Wim Fissette after her early exit from the Miami Open ❌



Fissette joined Swiatek's team in October 2024 and helped her claim a first Wimbledon title in July. pic.twitter.com/PZecNfU6Dt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 23, 2026

The Pole admitted that she's "a bit confused" by her tennis in recent months, struggling to navigate the weight of expectations both she and others have put on her shoulders, given her many accolades. For players at the top of the rankings, success generates expectation.

Expectation increases pressure, and pressure, even when managed well, introduces variability. In a sport decided by small margins, that variability leaves players vulnerable to the background noise of expectancy.

"I feel like I carry a lot of expectations when I'm on the court, and I need to get rid of them because my game hasn't been good enough to have any expectations," Świątek said.

Świątek was not the only top player to suffer a shock exit. Carlos Alcaraz, who lost to Sebastian Korda in a third-round exit, and Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Francisco Cerundolo in three sets, were among the many top seeds in the men's draw to fall early on.

Alcaraz, unlike Swiatek, has had an explosive start to the 2026 season. With his Australian Open win earlier this year, he became the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam. He followed that up with a win in Qatar and a semifinal run in Indian Wells.

Despite his early successes, many tennis commentators and fans were quick to point out the disappointment of his unexpected upset, especially given the closing gap between him and Jannik Sinner when it comes to the race for World No. 1.

Alcaraz didn't see it the same way, emphasizing that his game was there, but Korda simply outplayed him. He was quick to point out that although he wasn't thinking about the pressure, those who play against a top player like himself feel it even less.

"I'm feeling they have more to win than to lose," Alcaraz said after his loss. "That's why in some moments or during almost the whole match, they're playing without pressure...the players I'm playing against, they don't have the pressure they usually get when they play another player."

Alcaraz's game is built on instinct and variation, but his results have been so strong, so quickly, that even a single loss can feel colossal. In his post-match comments, Alcaraz pointed to his inability to capitalize on key moments when he was up 40-30 on Korda's serve, not quite finding the weapons he usually has to make his opponents feel uncomfortable on the court.

That language, while common in tennis, is also revealing. Unlike team sports, where structure can absorb inconsistency, tennis exposes it. There are no substitutions, no timeouts long enough to reset a match that is slipping mentally. A player is alone with the problem, and often the problem is not technical.

"[Iga] is completely right," Katie Boulter said following her win over Clara Tauson. "Tennis is a difficult sport. There is a fine line between some of the best days of your life and some of the toughest losses that you might have."

Tennis, at its highest level, is played as much in the mind as it is on the court. The gap between winning and losing at the top of tennis is often less about ability than about absorption of pressure. History has shown that taking time off to recalibrate might just be the solution for that absorption.

Frances Tiafoe called an early end to his season last year following a series of disappointing losses, while Amanda Anisimova took a break in 2023 to prioritize her well-being. Both players returned to the tour reinvigorated, making their way back to the top of the rankings while playing with a freer, more care-free style.

It remains to be seen whether Świątek will take time off following her loss in Miami, but Alcaraz mentioned resetting his focus to prepare for the clay season.

"My mind right now is to take some days off, to just reset my mind and be ready in a good place for the clay season," Alcaraz said.