It feels fitting that both of this season's maiden Roland-Garros and Wimbledon champions also broke new ground this year at the US Open.

Indeed, Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova were only two of five women to earn their debut berths in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows across the course of a breathless weekend in New York, with the Czech then proceeding to the last eight after a gripping three-set battle with Marta Kostyuk.

Joining them for the first time in the last 16 were Anna Kalinskaya, Anastasia Potapova and one of the WTA's most electrifying young talents, Iva Jovic, who came through arguably the match of the tournament thus far against fellow rising sensation, Alexandra Eala. But more on this later.

Men's Singles Sees Litany of Fourth-Round First-Timers

There was an even greater abundance of breakthroughs on the men's side, with no fewer than eight players reaching the fourth round for the first time in their careers. This meant that half of the remaining 16 players in the men's field were breaking new ground.

Arthur Gea, Luciano Darderi, Alex Michelsen, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Learner Tien and Alexander Blockx all secured second-week appearances in New York for the first time.

Meanwhile, after penning an ill-fated piece on Arthur Fils' title credentials this year, it feels appropriate to pay homage to the man who scuppered those plans, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who - rather surprisingly - also made it into his first US Open fourth round to complete the field of fresh-faced debutants, before falling to home hope Ben Shelton in Sunday's night session on Arthur Ashe.

The Greek looked a rejuvenated figure in New York this year, having struggled for form in recent seasons. A former World No. 3, a two-time Masters 1000 champion and an ATP Finals winner - these accomplishments all pay testament to how anomalous his struggles at this tournament have been, as Tsitsipas finally recorded his first foray into the second week of the year's final major.

Since splitting with his father as coach in late June and joining forces with Thomas Perrin - with Patrick Mouratoglou also supervising for big events such as this - the current World No. 53 is evidently back on an upward trajectory. A first title in 17 months at Gstaad in mid-July was quickly followed by this current career-best run in New York, one that has been defined by a sense of steeliness, grit and self-belief that Tsitsipas has been lacking for some time.

With the men's draw as open as it has been in years, perhaps this wave of breakthroughs isn't massively surprising - especially given that most of the remaining players in question, if not all, are hugely promising young talents who have already been making strides on the ATP Tour in recent months.

Damaging Saturday for US Title Hopes

What was a surprise, however, was the blow taken to America's hopes of a homegrown champion lifting the title - which, as is well-documented, would end the country's 23-year wait for a male Grand Slam winner.

Three outside contenders for the title fell on Saturday across both singles draws, two of whom succumbed to agonising late collapses from highly commanding positions.

But first to fall was Amanda Anisimova, who was below par and outplayed by a thoroughly impressive Potapova. The Russian-turned-Austrian was unperturbed by a typically partisan crowd on Louis Armstrong, sweeping to a 6-2, 7-5 victory in commanding fashion.

Anisimova will be hurt by the lost points from last year's excellent run to the final, something which perhaps added to the pressure she felt coming into the tournament this year. Potapova's efforts, meanwhile, were rewarded with an eye-catching match-up against fellow fourth-round debutant Andreeva, whom she fell to in three sets on Monday.

Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz suffered strikingly parallel fates under the heat of Saturday afternoon's late-summer sun. Both former finalists collapsed in the face of stirring fightbacks to have their campaigns abruptly ended disappointingly early.

Keys held a 5-0 lead in the final set of her encounter with a resurgent Zheng Qinwen, before the reigning Olympic champion - still on the comeback road from elbow surgery last year - quite astonishingly reeled off seven consecutive games to snatch the most unlikely of victories from the jaws of defeat.

Just for good measure, the Chinese World No. 121 then won her opening set against six-time major titlist Iga Swiatek in the exact same fashion en route to a simply stunning fourth-round victory over the Pole two days later.

Fritz, meanwhile, led by two sets and a break on that fateful Saturday before a superb effort from the perennially dangerous Cerundolo saw the American's lead evaporate as he crashed out of a draw that looked increasingly there for the taking.

Taylor Townsend's impressive run to the fourth round was then clinically ended the following day by World No. 1 and defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, whose campaign for a rare 'three-peat' in New York is rapidly gathering momentum.

Jovic and Eala Deliver on Early Promise

However, those home losses were punctuated by a superb American success story as Jovic came through a pulsating contest against good friend Eala in what was easily one of the best matches of the tournament thus far.

Both players are rapidly rising young talents, and while the pair share a close relationship off the court, this felt undoubtedly like a seminal early meeting in a generational rivalry that looks likely to be a defining feature of women's tennis for years to come.

Jovic eventually came through in three tight sets, but there was very little to separate the two across the three hours and three minutes that they lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium with an extraordinary exhibition of elite-level tennis. Both players finished with more winners than unforced errors, and subtle tactics frequently shifted as a cat-and-mouse affair played out at breakneck speed.

This preceded a more positive day yesterday for the US contingent, as Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro both made triumphant returns to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, dispatching Sorana Cirstea and Kalinskaya respectively.

The second leg of the last-16 match-ups concluded on Monday, as the final major of the season now moves inexorably into the business end of the tournament.

At a glance, the women's draw is stacked and wildly unpredictable. Meanwhile, the men's has three leading contenders in Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, with a host of fresh pretenders jostling for that glorious breakthrough.

The season's final week of Grand Slam tennis is upon us. Yet, as has been proven time and again, predictions of just where it will take us is almost always a fool's errand.

Much safer, and wiser, to simply enjoy the New York ride.