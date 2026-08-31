In recent years, Cincinnati has served as a remarkably reliable bellwether for success at the US Open.

Indeed, in each of the last three seasons, the men's singles champion at the Western and Southern Open has gone on to claim the ultimate prize in New York just weeks later. On the women's side, the same has been true in two out of the past three years, with Iga Swiatek's quarter-final exit to Amanda Anisimova at Flushing Meadows last season eventually bucking that trend.

For this reason, Arthur Fils' excellent run to the biggest trophy of his career in Cincinnati last week only adds yet more pedigree to his rapidly burgeoning title credentials for this year's upcoming US Open.

Injury Woes Do Little to Dampen Fils' 2026 Campaign

In some ways, the young Frenchman has had a curious season. A back injury sustained during last year's French Open had essentially kept him out of action for more than half a year prior to his return in February. His rehabilitation had dragged into the start of 2026, ruling him out of the Australian Open as he missed the first month of the new season.

Fils was then also forced out of Roland-Garros with a hip fracture sustained in Rome, as his comeback looked set to be cruelly derailed once more.

Yet, despite missing both of the season's opening Grand Slams, the 22-year-old currently sits - quite remarkably - at fifth in the live race to the ATP Finals. On top of that, his exploits in Ohio have secured him a career-high ranking of 11 as he continues to construct the most successful season of his career, against the backdrop of an injury-plagued 12 months.

Fils' progress on returning from both the longer-term back injury, and the hip fracture sustained in May, was quite astonishing to witness. A mere 15 days after making his return from such a lengthy lay-off, he had navigated his way back to an ATP final, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in Doha's showpiece match.

This preceded a semi-final finish in Miami, before the Frenchman superbly stormed to the title in Barcelona. Despite the agony of missing his home Grand Slam in Paris, Fils regrouped once again over the course of the next two months, his swift progress culminating in that recent triumph in Cincinnati.

Long-tipped as a future contender at the very top of the sport, the new World No. 11 has now fulfilled much of that promise, and he has done so amid another season punctuated by injury.

Most significantly, Fils could hardly have better timed his rise - becoming a freshly crowned Masters champion with the final Grand Slam of the year just around the corner.

This will be the first major of the season that Fils will contend without disruption, as the Frenchman hits the form of his life just as the crest of the wave is approaching in New York.

Wide Open Draw Looks Ripe for Fresh Breakthroughs

It does little to harm his chances, of course, that this year's men's singles draw looks as wide open as it has been in some time at Flushing Meadows.

With runaway World No. 1 Jannik Sinner sidelined with a knee issue, and defending champion Alcaraz playing his first tournament in more than four months following an extremely delicate right-wrist injury, it would appear opportunity is ripe for someone among the pack of aspiring pretenders to make their move.

Just as was the case in the French Open following Sinner's second-round demise, most eyes will again fall on Novak Djokovic's ongoing quest for Grand Slam immortality as his search for that elusive 25th major arrives at its latest chapter. Yet the Serb did not look sharp in a first-round loss in Cincinnati, while grandfather time continues to make 'project 25' exponentially more difficult.

Someone, therefore, will surely separate themselves from the jostling crowd of talent knocking ever louder at the door of the sport's summit. Ben Shelton is another name that stands out here. The Canadian Open champion and a former US Open semi-finalist, he too is playing some of the best tennis of his career to date.

As fate would have it, Fils and Shelton are projected to collide in the fourth round, with a potentially mouth-watering shoot-out between two of the draw's leading outsiders.

Indeed, the biggest hurdle for Fils could well be the draw itself, despite its open nature. The Frenchman opens up his campaign in New York with a difficult match-up against Stefanos Tsitsipas - a player many deem to be a fading threat, yet whose experience and ability still make him a perennial danger. However, Fils' 5-0 winning record against the Greek - most recently a 6-0 6-1 demolition job in Miami earlier this year - would suggest otherwise.

Fils Enjoying the Form of His Career as Grand Slam Glory Beckons

This season could easily have been another troubling one for the Frenchman. Yet Fils has impressively embraced the setbacks he has encountered, continuing to develop in spite of it all. Despite his absences from tour, the six-time ATP titlist has somehow used these challenges to help elevate his game to new heights.

This has been most evident through his improved service numbers. Fils has increased his percentages across first and second-serve points won in recent weeks, as well as in overall service games won. On the quick surfaces of New York's hard-court major, this should play excellently for him.

Having never been beyond the second round at Flushing Meadows, and only once reached the last 16 at Grand Slam level, it feels unmistakably as though all the pieces are falling into place for Fils ahead of what could and should be a statement US Open campaign.

"Every time I come back, I know that I will always play good tennis," Fils said ahead of his Wimbledon comeback earlier this summer. He has now emphatically showed that to be the case, as absences prove no barrier for this supremely talented young Frenchman.

Yet we may be about to witness just what Arthur Fils is capable of when operating at his very highest level, and fully primed in both confidence and match practice. The results of which, across the following fortnight in New York, could be something quite spectacular.