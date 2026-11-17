The 19-year-old won the season-ending championship in Indian Wells this past weekend without losing a set, and her prize included a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible. The only problem is that Andreeva admittedly doesn’t have a driver’s license yet.

Andreeva Goes Undefeated to Win 2026 WTA Finals

Mirra Andreeva’s week at the WTA Finals was close to perfect, taking home the title with an undefeated record and earning the tournament’s highest possible payout. She opened Group 2 by beating Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0, then beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday and Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 on Friday to win the group. In the semifinals, she beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4, and in Sunday's final she beat Svitolina again, 7-5, 6-3, closing out the match on her second match point.

This gave her a record of 5-0 on the week with all 10 sets won, and a 61-26 advantage in games. She’s the first teenager to win the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004, and the 11th player to win it without losing a set, joining the company of Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Serena Williams, among other all-time greats. The title was her fourth of 2026, capping off a season in which she won her first Grand Slam and rose from No. 13 to No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

The WTA Finals Winner’s Car

The champion’s prize included $3.37 million and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible. The car is a MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, finished in an Ultraviolet shade matched to the WTA's signature purple, with Andreeva’s name engraved inside.

The car was driven onto the court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden after the match, and Andreeva happily climbed behind the wheel. During the awards presentation, she wore a jacket that read “I want to thank myself,” and then she did exactly that, thanking herself for always doing the hard work and never quitting.

The Only Missing Piece Is a Driver’s License

With all of her success this season, Andreeva only has one minor logistical problem now: she still needs a driver’s license. With such a busy tour schedule, the 19-year-old hasn’t had time to get her license yet, which she joked about in her post-match interview. “This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver's license as fast as I can,” she said.

She also has a backup plan just in case, joking, “If not, then look, I have five people on my team. I'm going to be a passenger’s princess forever.” After the final, she ran to hug her coach in the stands, and she thanked Svitolina for an amazing season.

Andreeva’s Mercedes wasn’t the only car given out at the WTA Finals either, with doubles champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend each receiving a complimentary one-year lease on a Mercedes-Benz for their title.