Sabalenka and Andreeva to Meet With Year-End No. 2 Ranking at Stake at WTA Finals

Their Group 2 match at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells will go a long way toward deciding the top spot in the group, and it could also swing the race for the year-end No. 2 ranking. Here’s what to expect in Wednesday’s highly anticipated match.

Sabalenka vs. Andreeva in Group 2

Both Sabalenka and Andreeva enter the match 1-0 in Group 2, and Wednesday's meeting will likely decide who moves on. However, their opening matches looked a bit different. Aryna Sabalenka opened the group stage against Karolina Muchova, beating her 7-6(2), 7-5 on Monday. She took the first-set tiebreak after Muchova had served for the set at 5-4, and she broke Muchova again to lead 6-5 in the second. This was her 13th win at the WTA Finals, which ties Mary Pierce for the most by a player who has never won the title.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva was more comfortable in her debut, beating 2018 champion Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0. The 19-year-old saved all six break points she faced and won the last seven games of the match. Wednesday’s matchup will also pit experience against a debut. Sabalenka is playing her sixth straight WTA Finals, and she is still chasing a first title after losing the final in 2022 and 2025. Andreeva is playing the singles event for the first time, seeking a strong end to the season after taking home her first Grand Slam at the French Open this year.

What to Watch in the Matchup

Power Against Defense

Sabalenka is known for her power and can overcome Andreeva from the backcourt, especially in forehand-to-forehand exchanges. She has won 34 of her 40 hard-court matches before the Finals, the best rate among the eight qualifiers. Andreeva’s route to a win is to absorb that pace and change the rhythm of points. She needs to manage Sabalenka’s power and use her speed to turn defense into offense if she wants to win.

Sabalenka’s Serve

Aryna Sabalenka’s serve looked a bit shaky in her opener. She was broken four times by Karolina Muchova, including when serving for the match at 5-4, before breaking back and finishing 7-6(2), 7-5. Andreeva was far more secure against Elina Svitolina, saving all six break points she faced and breaking Svitolina four times in a 6-4, 6-0 win. If Sabalenka’s serve isn’t firing once again, Andreeva will have chances to capitalize.

Andreeva’s Nerves

Despite a strong performance, Andreeva said after her opener, “I was so tight, I felt I was moving like a turtle.” The 19-year-old is still working on keeping her temperament even on court, which has led to breakdowns earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Sabalenka brings the opposite profile. She’ll be playing her sixth straight WTA Finals, eager to win the title that has evaded her so far.

A Rematch of the 2025 Indian Wells Final

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 4-2, but their last meeting went to Andreeva, which coincidentally also happened in Indian Wells. She beat Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the 2025 Indian Wells final, back when she was just 17. This was her second WTA 1000 title, and it made her the youngest player to beat a world No. 1 in a WTA final since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Before that, Sabalenka took the previous two matchups in early 2025, beating Andreeva in Brisbane and at the Australian Open. Sabalenka also saw success in Indian Wells this summer, winning the BNP Paribas Open title and adding Miami just weeks later to complete the Sunshine Double. However, Sabalenka has been without a title since, and Andreeva hasn’t won a title since her French Open victory in June.

High Stakes for Both Players

Wednesday’s group stage matchup presents a major opportunity for both players, with the WTA’s year-end No. 2 ranking and advancing to the semifinals of the WTA Finals at stake.

Sabalenka leads Andreeva by 179 points in the race for year-end No. 2, and every round-robin win is worth 200 points. If Andreeva wins on Wednesday, she would move 21 points ahead, and if Sabalenka wins, her lead grows to 379. Semifinal and final results will still count, so the match won’t settle the ranking by itself.

Group 2 standings are also on the line, with the top two players in each group advancing, and the winner of Group 2 playing the runner-up from Group 1 in the semifinals. Sabalenka’s last group stage match is against Svitolina, and Andreeva’s is against Muchova. Svitolina and Muchova are both 0-1, and they also meet on Wednesday, giving the winner between Sabalenka and Andreeva the best odds of advancing.