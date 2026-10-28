More Than 150 Players Sign Open Letter Against ATP’s Proposed Doubles Cuts

In an open letter published Monday, 137 active players, 33 former players, and 20 federations asked the ATP to reconsider proposals to shrink doubles draws at tournaments and move prize money to singles starting in 2028.

Players Call for the ATP Tour to Reconsider Plans

Players signed a public letter to the ATP board and management, calling for the organization to reconsider its recently announced proposals for 2028. These plans would effectively cut doubles draws in half and shift about $20 million in prize money away from doubles to singles.

The letter began by saying, “The ATP exists to serve all professional players. Tennis is more than a business. It is a worldwide legacy built on joy, health and sportsmanship. A legacy like that should open doors, not close them.”

Signatories said they understand the need for reform but are deeply concerned about the plans being discussed. “The current plans would shift about $20 million in prize money from doubles to singles… while cutting a significant number of professional opportunities for doubles specialists,” the letter explains.

Players argued that the changes would make it much harder for talented players to build and sustain a doubles career, and that a healthy professional sport “cannot rely solely on a small group of top stars.” The players also asked the ATP to protect doubles draws and viable career opportunities, and to develop a long-term plan to make doubles more attractive to fans and sponsors.

The ATP’s Proposed Changes

The letter follows a package the ATP proposed on October 15th that aims to raise total player compensation to about $350 million per year by 2028. It would increase the Masters 1000 bonus pool from $21.5 million to $50 million and add a new Masters 1000 in Saudi Arabia, reshaping the rankings and calendar. It also included plans for a $25 million program for year-end top-250 players and an expanded pension plan.

Recently, doubles has received far less attention outside Grand Slams, leading fewer singles players to participate. However, the format still remains extremely popular at lower levels of the sport. The ATP’s proposal called for cutbacks to doubles contests rather than efforts to improve their appeal. The ATP said it was reviewing the size of doubles draws, with the freed-up money going toward singles qualifying and early-round prize money. Unfortunately, while making improvements for singles competitors, they are also taking away from doubles.

Specifically, the plans include cutting the number of doubles teams at Masters 1000 events from 32 to 16, with smaller fields at events below that level. For now, the plans remain a proposed direction for the ATP Tour and are not confirmed rule changes. Although the proposed package would raise the ATP’s overall player compensation, players’ main concern is the share of prize money that would shift away from doubles.

Responses From Both Sides

Top doubles players are leading the charge to urge the ATP to reconsider its plans. Australia’s Marc Polmans shared the letter on Instagram and explained its importance, saying, “The livelihoods of a lot of players are at stake.” Meanwhile, Sem Verbeek also posted the letter on X, emphasizing that “[Tennis] should open doors, not close them.”

The ATP exists to serve all of its members. Tennis is more than a business. It’s a legacy built on joy, health and sportsmanship. A sport built on those values should open doors, not close them. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/M0jzanISIZ — Sem Verbeek (@semverbeekNL) October 26, 2026

The ATP said that doubles will continue to be a core part of the tour and that its reviews are focused on finding a sustainable long-term model. Discussions will continue between the ATP and the Player Advisory Council regarding the proposed changes, with the tour’s year-end meetings set to take place in Turin next month. While the proposals are still under review, the final format of the doubles draws and prize money for 2028 and beyond is still to be decided.