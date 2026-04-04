Mpetshi Perricard Blindsided by Coach Leaving Him for Swiatek

Following a disappointing Sunshine Swing, Iga Swiatek parted ways with Wim Fissette and quickly moved on to Francisco Roig. Videos of Swiatek training on clay with Roig (and Rafael Nadal) have delighted tennis fans on social media.

However, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was less than thrilled with the sudden news of Swiatek and Roig's coaching partnership. After Emma Raducanu fired Roig in January, the veteran coach began working with Mpetshi Perricard.

However, the Frenchman was totally caught off guard by his coach leaving him for Swiatek. He shared details in an interview with Franck Ramella of L'Equipe.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Francisco Roig in March 2026. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

"It was my agent who informed me," Mpetshi Perricard said in the French interview. "He didn't inform me directly. I thought I could trust his words. To throw all that away so quickly, it's a shame. It's a ruthless world. I'd never seen that before."

Mpetshi Perricard added, "It took me a good half-day to process it. Was it because of me? Actually, not at all. I had nothing to do with it, with videos that came out quickly (Roig with Swiatek). But I don't think that project (with Swiatek) was put together in 24 hours."

Mpetshi Perricard said their plan was to work together at least until the grass court season in late June. He was prepared to work with Roig ahead of the clay court season, "However, up to that point, everything had been going very well. We were going to meet for a training week in Spain."

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Francisco Roig in March 2026. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Mpetshi Perricard has not started his clay court season yet. After breaking onto the scene and winning the 2024 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year, Mpetshi Perricard's ascension has stalled. Last season was more challenging for him, as he only won a Challenger title at the ATP 175 Bordeaux.

So far, 2026 has been rough for Mpetshi Perricard. He is the World No. 57 with a singles record of 5-9, including two first-round losses at Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the Sunshine Swing.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Francisco Roig in March 2026. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Swiatek is currently the WTA World No. 4 with a singles record of 12-6. While that is underperforming by her high standards, it gives Roig a chance to work with the Queen of Clay. She is due to return to the WTA tour at the Porsche Tennis Grand Tour from April 13 – 19.

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