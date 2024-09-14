Naomi Osaka Breaks Up With Her Longtime Coach
One of the many uplifting stories of this year has been the comeback tour of Naomi Osaka. After missing significant time due to injuries and giving birth to her child, Osaka returned to court and showed flashes of her old self.
Even better, the four-time Grand Slam brought more fans into the sport thanks to her incredible fashion style during the US Open. However, brief moments of strong play and fashion statements are not enough for Osaka.
That is why Osaka announced on her Instagram story that she was parting ways with her coach, Wim Fissette. Osaka wrote, "4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories. Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person, wishing you all the best."
During Osaka's time working with Fissette, she won the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. She will begin searching for a new coach and begin looking forward to next season.
Meanwhile, Fissette will have no trouble finding new players to coach. The 44-year-old has a strong resume of clients that includes Zheng Qinwen and Victoria Azarenka.
