Naomi Osaka on "Enlightenment" After Losing to Aryna Sabalenka

Two tennis legends and four-time Grand Slam champions met on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday night at Roland Garros. Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka in their fourth-round showdown in straight sets: 7-5, 6-3. It was a well-played game, but Sabalenka was surgical in her precision on the iconic clay court.

Unlike last year, when Osaka broke down in tears after her first-round exit at the French Open, she was ambivalent during her post-match press conference.

Neither sad about the loss, nor happy about advancing to the fourth round in Paris for the first time. Instead, she was at peace. She explained her tranquil mood and new perspective as a sense of enlightenment.

Osaka's New Sense of Enlightenment

Osaka admitted that she used to be very disappointed after tough losses, but that was no longer the case. "I can't let myself be discouraged every time I lose to someone or win against someone because, honestly, like hitting a ball doesn't really matter in like on earth kind of," Osaka said.

Osaka later added, "I feel like I say this every couple of months, but I think I reached an enlightenment, but in a healthy way for me. Because obviously I pour so much into tennis, and like if I'd lost this match when I was younger, I'd shut myself in my room or whatever.

But now I feel like obviously I love tennis, and I'm trying my best to do everything to be the best player I can, but I'm just, I don't know, like it's kind of like a clock-in/clock-out type of thing. I'm excited to go home and see my daughter. And honestly, that's kind of the happiest moments of life for me."

Not Excited About Grass Court Season

While Osaka struck a positive tone throughout much of the press conference, she made no secret that she was not excited about the upcoming grass court season.

"Leaving here and then going to grass. I'm not very excited," Osaka said with a laugh. "Not very excited about that because I feel like I was just getting my footing on clay kind of towards the end of the French Open."

Sensing the end of the press conference, Osaka finished her thought with a diplomatic addendum, "But yeah, I mean, a huge part of me is happy to leave here with a smile, knowing that I potentially have a chance to learn more about grass. And I'm thankful for all of the spectacular memories I've made (smiles)."

The 2026 French Open runs through June 7, with the women's singles final taking place on June 6. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.