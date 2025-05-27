Naomi Osaka and Her Coach Speak Out After French Open Loss
Speaking after a disappointing loss is never conducive to great remarks from athletes. Yesterday, Paula Badosa defeated Naomi Osaka in the first round of the French Open: 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Following the defeat, Osaka gave a heartbreaking media appearance where she barely contained a wave of tears.
"I hate disappointing people. Even with Patrick (Mouratoglou), I was thinking just now that he goes from working with like the greatest player ever to like… what the f*** this is."
Luckily, Osaka had 24 hours to cool off and provided a full statement earlier this morning, in which she thanked fans, friends, Nike, and more on Instagram.
"I don't know, guys. I don't have anything motivational to say for this one. I tried my best, but this one really hurts. Comforted by the fact that I'll get referred to as 4x Grand Slam winner and never 2025 Roland Garros 1st rounder," joked Osaka.
She thanked Nike and her hairdresser, "Thank you @nike for letting me draw this fit and trusting me enough to bring it to life (literally don't know why you guys are always so kind to me), thank you @themartyharper for coming through and turning me into Sailor Moon (it's giving mahou shoujo)."
Osaka's post concluded, "Lastly thank you to everyone for all the kind messages, I am extremely grateful."
Mouratoglou posted pictures of Osaka and himself on Instagram with a full statement. "You can be proud of yourself @naomiosaka," said her coach.
"The efforts you make, the work and the heart you put in it are amazing. Considering all that, I haven’t been able to help bringing you where you deserve to be," said Mouratoglou.
His statement concluded, "But I have no doubt, this will pay off soon. It is like a construction. You have built strong foundations but until the building is over, we don’t see the real quality of the edifice. To be continued…"
After yesterday's loss, Osaka fell to 17-7. Now, she will begin preparing for grass court season this Summer. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
