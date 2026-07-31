Naomi Osaka's Nike Kit for 2026 US Open Appears Online

The North American hard court swing has just started, but all of the major sportswear brands have begun rolling out their New York collections for the 2026 U.S. Open. As always, most brands and players are following similar fashion trends, while Naomi Osaka goes in the opposite direction.

Yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's kits leaked online just a few hours before they became available for purchase on the Nike website. Now, the same campaign-style photos featuring Osaka have appeared on the sportswear brand's website.

Naomi Osaka's Nike Kit for 2026 U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka for Nike. | Nike

Osaka's outfit for the U.S. Open looks like a matching blank tank and skirt over long sleeves featuring Nike's new Radical Airflow technology. The meshy material looks similar to what Serena Williams debuted at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Osaka's accessories include a black Nike visor and sweatbands. On foot, she is wearing the Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" colorway. The unreleased shoes are priced at $180 in adult sizes and listed as coming soon at Nike.com.

Naomi Osaka's Nike Night Kit

The Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" colorway. | Nike

According to the product description, Osaka will wear the black and Metallic Silver shoes during her night matches in New York. Therefore, the black and white dress is likely her night kit, with a corresponding day kit on the way.

Also, let's not forget that Osaka always walks onto the court wearing a special jacket, skirt, or veil for maximum effect. So, there are more exciting surprises to come from Osaka.

Shop Naomi Osaka's Nike Collection

Naomi Osaka for Nike. | Nike

While there are no players on Nike's tennis roster with their own signature shoe, Osaka is the only player with a signature collection available globally. Qinwen Zheng's signature Nike collection is only available in select markets. Meanwhile, Sinner and Alcaraz have had only had a few individual pieces drop here and there.

Fans viewing the Nike tennis website will see an ad to "Enter the multiverse of Naomi Osaka," where they can shop her on-court and off-court gear.

Naomi Osaka x Nike

Naomi Osaka for Nike. | Nike

Osaka began her career with adidas, before signing a massive contract with Nike in 2019. Nike just started releasing Osaka's Grand Slam dresses, and they have all sold out quickly. So athletes and fans should monitor Nike's website for the day her 2026 U.S. Open kit drops.

Currently, Osaka is the WTA World No. 13 with a singles record of 21-8. She plays against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the DC Open quarterfinal later this afternoon.

The main draw for the 2026 U.S. Open runs from August 30 through September 13. As always, matches will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.