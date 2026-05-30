Novak Djokovic After Joao Fonseca Loss: "I Just Ran Out of Gas"

The best match of Friday at Roland Garros was the intergenerational showdown between Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca. The 19-year-old prodigy was able to upset the 24-time Grand Slam champion in a five-set comeback victory: 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5.

After blowing a 2-0 lead, Djokovic was still emotional during his post-match press conference. He was equally disappointed in his own play and effusive in his praise of Fonseca. However, he had no desire to discuss his future plans so soon after a heartbreaking loss. Below are the most important topics Djokovic touched on when speaking with the media in Paris.

Fonseca was the better player

Djokovic opened his presser by acknowledging it was a tough loss for him, before immediately pivoting to praising Fonseca. "But huge credit to Joao for really deserving to win the match," Djokovic said. "I think he without a doubt was a better player in important moments and those crucial fourth and fifth sets. You know, some amazing exchanges and points, and he just found incredible shots."

Not Discussing the Future

A media member asked Djokovic if we would see him back at Roland Garros next year. The 39-year-old dismissed the question, "I don't know." When asked if "Would it be okay if that was your last match to play against a player like that?" Djokovic repeated himself, "I don't know."

Fonseca's Future

A reporter asked Djokovic if he saw Fonseca achieving great things in the future. "Hopefully," said Djokovic. "Hopefully, I mean, he definitely has the potential to do that."

Djokovic bragged on Fonseca's professionalism, which he called a "precondition for success." Djokovic added, "Talent he's got, firepower he's got, and the whole Brazilian nation cheering him up (smiling). So, there's a lot of excitement around him. Rightfully so. So, hopefully, he can be the next great thing, win slams. I mean, definitely wish to see that."

"I just ran out of gas."

The most telling quote of the media availability came late during the English portion. When asked what was missing in the crucial third set, Djokovic said flatly, "I just ran out of gas, to be honest. I didn't feel good at all on the court in the next couple sets. I think the end of the fourth was my chance. I felt like my best chance. 4-3, 15-40."

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