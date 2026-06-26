Novak Djokovic Gets Tricky Draw at Wimbledon 2026

Early Friday morning, the draw was announced for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Players, fans, and media quickly poured over the brackets to chart different paths to the final at the All England Club. As always, most of the attention was focused on the seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is running out of opportunities for another Major title, and this year's Wimbledon might be his last good chance. Djokovic's path to the final is not brutal, but he did land on the same side of the draw as Jannik Sinner. Below is a round-by-round breakdown for Djokovic.

Round 1

Novak Djokovic will face Wu Yibing in the first round of Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ANP

In the first round, Djokovic will face Wu Yibing. The ATP World No. 99 was once ranked as high as No. 54 in 2023. He is 6-7 on the year, and has never faced Djokovic on the ATP Tour level.

Round 2

Novak Djokovic could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of Wimbledon. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

If Djokovic wins his first match, he would face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Hugo Gaston in the second round. Djokovic is 12-2 against Tsitsipas and has never faced Gaston on the tour level before.

Round 3

Novak Djokovic could face Arthur Rinderknech in the third round of Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Potential third-round matches for Djokovic include 25-seed Arthur Rinderknech, Marco Trungelliti, or Martin Damm. Interestingly, Djokovic has never faced any of those three players before on the tour level.

Round 4

Novak Djokovic could face Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

If Djokovic makes it to the fourth round, his potential matchups get much more challenging. He could face 12-seed Andrey Rublev, 24-seed Joao Fonseca, Botic van de Zandschulp, or Rinky Hijikata. Djokovic is 5-1 against Rublev, 0-1 against Fonseca, 2-1 against van de Zandschulp, and 2-0 against Hijikata.

Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic could face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Wimbledon quarterfinal. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Potential quarterfinal matchups for Djokovic include 3-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 16-seed Learner Tien, 22-seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, or 26-seed Cameron Norrie. Djokovic is 1-1 against Auger-Aliassime, 1-0 against Tien, 5-1 against Davidovich Fokina, and 7-0 against Norrie.

Semifinal

Novak Djokovic could face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinal. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, Djokovic's biggest hurdle awaits him in the semifinals. He could face top-ranked Jannik Sinner, 8-seed Daniil Medvedev, 11-seed Casper Ruud, 21-seed Tommy Paul, or 23-seed Rafael Jodar. While far from certain, another meeting with Sinner seems most likely for Djokovic. He is 5-6 against Sinner, having beaten the Italian superstar at this year's Australian Open and losing to him at last year's Wimbledon.

Final

Novak Djokovic could face Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

If Djokovic can make it all the way to the final, the other side of the draw would offer 2-seed Alexander Zverev, 4-seed Ben Shelton, 5-seed Alex de Minaur, or 6-seed Taylor Fritz. Djokovic is 9-5 against Zverev, 1-0 against Shelton, 3-1 against de Minaur, and 11-0 against Fritz.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.