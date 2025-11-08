Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of ATP Finals After Winning Athens

Once again, Novak Djokovic made tennis history on Saturday afternoon. Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti to win his 101st career title in the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship (ATP 250 Athens).

Djokovic defeated Musetti in a thrilling three-set final: 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. While the loss to Djokovic seemingly ended Musetti's long-shot bid to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, it was actually the opposite.

Update - Djokovic Explains His Decision

Djokovic explained his decision to skip the 2025 ATP Finals with a statement on his Instagram story. "I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury.

I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play - your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon!"

🚨Novak Djokovic explains why he withdrew from Turin.



See you in 2026.

Shortly after the match, Sky Sport broke the news that Djokovic would not play the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Djokovic's withdrawal means both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Musetti will squeeze into the final spots of the year-end tournament.

ULTIM'ORA TENNIS#Djokovic non parteciperà alle ATP Finals: al suo posto ci sarà #Musetti.



Musetti-Fritz e Auger Aliassime-Sinner: due italiani ai gironi per la prima volta nella storia

It was a win-win for Djokovic and Musetti. Djokovic ripped his shirt off with joy after securing his second title of the season, ending his campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Musetti gets a chance to compete among the best in the sport.

Djokovic was overjoyed during his post-match speech, "An incredible battle… Three hours of a gruelling match, physically. It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one."

"Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career," said an exhausted Musetti in his post-match speech from center court. "You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me, today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that."

Novak is the King of Athens 👑



Djokovic defeats Musetti in a classic to win title no. 101, and pulls off an all-time celebration 😄#HellenicChampionship pic.twitter.com/JMTmiQivuI — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 8, 2025

It was a roller-coaster season for Djokovic that began with Andy Murray as his coach and an injury in the Australian Open semifinal, which eventually resulted in a coaching change and an incredibly strong finish.

Currently, Djokovic is the World No. 5 with a record of 39-11 with two singles titles. Today, he ends his year by becoming the oldest ATP champion at 38 years and five months. With his 72nd tour-level title on hard courts, Djokovic also cut his tie with Roger Federer for the most in the Open Era.

Exclusive Interview: Novak Djokovic on Lacoste's GOAT collection.

“Feels like home.” ❤️🏠🇬🇷



Novak Djokovic caps off a special win in Athens surrounded by loved ones. #HellenicChampionship pic.twitter.com/wayuJVk2Ck — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Musetti is the World No. 9 with a record 44-20 with zero singles titles this season. He will face Taylor Fritz in the first round of the ATP Finals on Monday, November 10.

The 2025 Nitto ATP Finals will be held from November 9-16. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

