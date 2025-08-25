Novak Djokovic Talks GOAT Collection with Lacoste in Manhattan
It's easy to tell when Novak Djokovic walks into a room.
Phones are immediately raised, heads snapping to the entrance of the room as people move to the side. Conversations cease as whispers of "he's here" and "it's him" break out. All the attention is on him as he makes his way through the throng of people, walking down the aisle with an ease only one comfortable with the eyes of the world on them could master.
It's a Friday evening on the second floor of Lacoste's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Those gathered have come together to celebrate the release of the GOAT Collection, a five-piece limited edition collection not only honoring the 24-time Grand Slam champ's contributions to tennis, but the community support he's received throughout his career.
A green goat has been embroidered on all five pieces in favor of the crocodile that's adorned Lacoste's clothing since 1927, when Robert George first embroidered them on René Lacoste's blazers. The all-white collection consists of a hoodie, hat, plain tee, shorts, and, of course, the traditional polo.
"The way they’ve given me this honor in this event today is just something I’ll take with me home with the greatest, fondest of memories," Djokovic says later on the third floor of the flagship in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI.
He's slightly reclined in a green chair, hands folded comfortably in front of him as he speaks. He wears denim on denim for the night, a pair of light wash jeans paired together with a jean jacket bearing the outline of Lacoste’s iconic croc over a simple white polo and sneakers.
Two blown-up images of his campaign shoot in his US Open kit from Lacoste sit behind him. He'd smiled, a little chuckle escaping when he’d seen them just a few minutes earlier. He's at ease now, a stark contrast to the imposing banners hanging above him.
The kit itself is unlike anything the 38-year-old has worn with Lacoste before. The all-black look is designed with a singular golden stripe running along the polo's collar, the Lacoste croc in its usual position, with Djokovic's sponsors written in gold on either sleeve. Even his ASICS sneakers are black, gold detailing running along the sides and the soles.
"Even though I don't like Darth Vader from Star Wars, it feels a little bit like that," he jokes. "I think it brings that kind of a vibe of the warrior spirit that I like to kind of nourish and nurture on the court."
The last time Djokovic wore all black was in 2014 during the Nitto ATP Finals in London, back when he was sponsored by Uniqlo. He'd won the tournament after Roger Federer withdrew due to a back injury, defeating Kei Nishikori in the semifinals after emerging from the group stages undefeated.
A little over 10 years later and the iconic look has returned, one that, as Djokovic explained, creative director Pelagia Kolotouros brought to life to pay tribute to the atmosphere of US Open night sessions.
"New York night sessions, particularly the Arthur Ashe stadium, are the most famous night sessions," he says. "The atmosphere is electric. It's special. People are hyped. It's quite a different, almost polarity different from Wimbledon, where you have all white and very stylish, very classic. In New York, it's really out there."
The New York atmosphere is indeed something else, one that Djokovic is no stranger to after 20 years of attending the tournament. If his arrival to the flagship is any indication, New York certainly loves him back. As he entered the store, fans swarmed him and his entourage, some reaching out to take pictures while others begged for autographs. The crowd inside was no less enthusiastic.
Surrounded by four posters depicting one of Djokovic's wins at each Grand Slam while wearing a Lacoste kit, 50 or so guests sat in a semi-circle around the Serbian as he described his feelings about the collection. Samples from the collection hung just beyond, 'from a crocodile to the goat,' emblazoned on nearly every poster.
"I've been blessed to have the career that I've had and still have," Djokovic says. "Being in a partnership with Lacoste is incredible just by being one of their ambassadors since 2017. Seeing this campaign come to life and crocodile being converted into the goat is something that I almost have to pinch myself to remind myself the reality that I'm living at the moment."
After sitting down for a Q&A session, Djokovic took a few questions from the crowd. Of course, the big question from most had been his schedule. Particularly, his absence from tournaments in between the past few slams.
Djokovic comes into the Open without having played a match since his loss to Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. For most, it would seem like a gamble, the kind that leaves his chances for a 25th major in doubt. Not for Djokovic.
"I feel that I can direct my energy and show up with the level of determination for a certain amount of tournaments throughout the year, Grand Slams being the pillars, the top priority," he said when asked by someone in the audience about whether or not he would play other ATP tournaments. "The remaining time of the year, I like to spend time with my family and not miss out on the things I was missing out on.”
He paused then, mulling over his answer for just a moment before he continued, "I think I really earned my right, the luxury to pick and choose where I want to play and how long I want to play."
Since the beginning of his career, his family has made many sacrifices so he could dedicate his entire life to tennis, he later explains in our interview. Nearly 20 years later and he's now known as the man who completed tennis, a title he earned in 2024 after winning the elusive gold medal at his fifth Olympic Games in Paris. His priorities have shifted since then, focusing on being with his family rather than playing in smaller tournaments.
"I'm the father of two little angels," he says, smiling. "My wife has been incredible in terms of keeping them happy and healthy and allowing me to have a space and time where I can go and continue to compete and grow my legacy. That for me is most fundamental piece of the puzzle to continuing to play tennis."
It's a legacy that includes 100 singles titles, a record 428 weeks as World No. 1, and 24 Grand Slam titles. It's also one that extends to his presence on court, mainly through his on-court style.
Since joining Lacoste as an ambassador in 2017, Djokovic has worn a number of kits bearing the crocodile sigil. From the multi-blue kit he wore when he won his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open to his all-white Wimbledon kits throughout the years, there have been quite a few standouts.
He takes his time when thinking about his favorite before landing on his kits from this past Australian Open and Roland Garros, both of which were designed in the color of the courts with a clay-court style print.
"When we choose the design and the colors, we play around depending on the color of the surface that I'm playing on," he says.
"We try to implement always that camouflage feeling. I do believe that it has an impact. Maybe not a big impact, but it does have an impact when you blend with the color of the court. It looks nicer, and at the same time, it also allows you to disguise yourself a little bit with your opponent in a very quick, dynamic game of tennis."
For a majority of his career, a large part of Djokovic's style embraced conservative, classy looks on court. He's enthralled by the history of tennis fashion, particularly by the early styles players sported at Wimbledon. Tennis' evolution from a sport catered towards the elite to one embraced by the world meant changes in traditional style, ones geared towards functionality rather than fashion. However, Djokovic looks back at the history with a fondness, honoring the sport's roots in his kits.
"It was obviously a different time, but I think there's something really nice about it," he explains. "I always try to maintain the connection to the origins of the style. That's what Lacoste is all about. That's what defines Lacoste, is that they always keep their class. I love that because it brings the balance between the contemporary and historic aspects."
Almost eight years with the brand has done nothing to dull his excitement for what comes next, an eagerness Djokovic brings both competing on court as well as collaborating in his partnership with Lacoste.
"To be honest, I always look forward to the next one," he says. "I always look forward to seeing the new collection and how that's going to look on me. I'm really excited about this night session in black and gold."
Djokovic continues the pursuit for his 25th Grand Slam on Wednesday against American Zachary Svajda in the second round. The 2025 US Open through Sept. 7.
