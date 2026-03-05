Novak Djokovic Reveals Health Status Entering Indian Wells

It is the most wonderful time of the year for tennis fans in the United States. The Sunshine Swing is here with the start of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The world's best players have flocked to "Tennis Paradise" to compete in the ATP and WTA Masters 1000 event. In addition to preparing for the unique event, many of the top-ranked players participate in a pre-tournament press conference on media day.

That includes the greatest player to ever pick up a racket. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic fielded questions, and at the top of everyone's mind is the health status of the 38-year-old.

Djokovic has not played since the Australian Open final on February 1. Despite missing the entire Middle East Swing, Djokovic says he feels good.

"Generally feeling good."

"Yeah, I mean as good as you can feel, but it's kind of management on a daily basis really. I think my base that was developed and built in the preseason is very good, as good as it has been in the last maybe three, four years."

Djokovic added, "But obviously, season is long, and, you know, you try to adapt as you go along, and there's always something surfacing that you have to address and deal with. Thankfully, nothing major that you know would keep me away from competing in this tournament. In contrary, actually I feel good, you know, I feel good.

Djokovic concluded, "There's, as I said, there's always something that you have to deal with and manage, but generally feeling good."

Djokovic dealt with knee injuries on and off for the past two years, but the Serbian superstar makes a point of never complaining about his health during or after matches so as not to take away from his opponents.

Djokovic's Indian Wells Draw

Currently, Djokovic is the ATP World No. 3 with a singles record of 5-1. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has only played one tournament this year — the Australian Open — where he made a finals run before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic has a first round bye before playing the winner of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Kamil Majchrzak in the second round on Friday, March 6.

From there, Djokovic could potentially face Corentin Moutet, Francisco Cerundolo, and Jack Draper in the following rounds. While challenging, it is not an insurmountable path to the final.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15.