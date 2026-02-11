Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka Shake Up Their Schedules

If it feels like the 2026 Australian Open took a lot out of the world's best tennis players, fans are not imagining it. Several top-ranked players either stumbled in the matches immediately following the year's first Grand Slam tournament or changed their schedules.

On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka became the latest players to make scheduling changes due to injuries sustained in Melbourne. Below is what fans need to know about how their decisions will affect the Middle East Swing.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic officially pulled out of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open (Doha ATP 500). The 24-time Grand Slam champion reportedly needs more time to recover following his finals run in Melbourne.

The Qatar Open is one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East. It runs from February 16-21. The event still features the top two-ranked players in the world: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Before this announcement, Djokovic held steady in the latest ATP Rankings. He remains the World No. 3 with a singles record of 5-1. His next possible tournament could be the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Dubai ATP 500), which runs from February 23-28.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka officially pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Dubai WTA 1000). The four-time Grand Slam champion suffered a core injury in Melbourne and has not been able to compete since withdrawing before her third-round match against Maddison Inglis on January 24.

The Dubai Masters runs from February 15 - 21. It is a quick follow-up to the Qatar Open (Doha WTA 1000) and completes the Middle East Swing of the WTA calendar.

Before this announcement, Osaka slid down one spot in the WTA Rankings to World No. 15. She has a singles record of 3-1 so far this season.

