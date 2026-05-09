Novak Djokovic Reveals New French Open Plan After Shocking Upset

Yesterday marked Novak Djokovic's first match in almost two full months. Unfortunately for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, qualifier Dino Prižmić was on top of his game. Prižmić defeated Djokovic in three sets during their second-round match at the Italian Open (2-6, 6-2, 6-4).

As always, Djokovic was gracious in defeat. He praised Prižmić, thanked the crowd, and declined to speak on any lingering health issues he is managing. However, Djokovic has confirmed that he will not play anymore warm-up tournaments on clay before the start of the 2026 French Open.

Djokovic says his preparation for Roland Garros is not ideal, ‘I don't recall last time I had in the last couple years a preparation where I didn't have any kind of physical or health issues coming into the tournament… Kind of a new reality I have to deal with’



“I know you… pic.twitter.com/Eo08kIlYfv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 8, 2026

Djokovic is well aware that his strategy is not ideal entering the clay court Grand Slam. "Yes, it's not an ideal preparation, to be honest," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference. "I don't recall last time I had in the last couple years a preparation where I didn't have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament. There's always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with."

Djokovic added, "Yeah, it is frustrating. At the same time, it's my decision to still perform in that kind of state and conditions. It is what it is." One reporter asked Djokovic, "Looking ahead to Roland Garros, do you feel confident that you'll be able to be in good shape then?" Djokovic said with a smile, "I don't know. I hope so. Let's see what happens."

Interviewer: “Are you confident about Roland Garros?”



⁰Novak Djokovic: “I don’t know. I hope so. We’ll see.”



Interviewer: “Why are you skipping Geneva? It worked well for you last time.”⁰



Novak Djokovic: *Slight pause* “Just a decision.”pic.twitter.com/HXiaMFnlzo — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) May 8, 2026

Djokovic is currently the ATP World No. 4 with a singles record of 7-2 with zero titles. It is amazing that the Serbian superstar is still ranked so high, having only played three tournaments this year. Many of his peers have played over 25 matches and over ten tournaments already.

But then again, Djokovic has made it incredibly clear over the past few years that he only cares about winning Grand Slams, representing Serbia in international competitions, and spending time with his family off of the court.

A Remarkable record comes to an end!



Prizmic hands Djokovic his first opening match defeat in Rome, what an amazing run 👏



2007 - Quarterfinals

2008 - Champion

2009 - Final

2010 - Quarterfinals

2011 - Champion

2012 - Final

2013 - Quarterfinals

2014 - Champion

2015 - Champion… pic.twitter.com/t9j1tgppBb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 8, 2026

While tennis fans have not seen much of Djokovic on the court this spring, he has treated us to a first look at his peachy Lacoste outfit planned for the 2026 French Open. Fans can learn more about his kit, and shop the look online ahead of the iconic clay court tournament.

The French Open runs from May 24 to June 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.