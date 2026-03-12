Novak Djokovic on Shocking Loss to Jack Draper at Indian Wells

Wednesday night's primetime match between the third-seeded Novak Djokovic and 14th-seeded Jack Draper in the fourth round of Indian Wells did not disappoint. Draper defeated Djokovic in a hard-fought, three-setter: 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

The two-hour, 35-minute battle showed that Draper is fully recovered from the arm injury that kept him out of the end of last season and the start of this year. Plus, it was another example of Djokovic's sportsmanship and sharp analysis in defeat.

Djokovic on Draper's Fitness

While some may consider the loss a setback, Djokovic praised his opponent during his post-match press conference. When asked what was different about Draper's game, Djokovic explained, "I don't think there's any major difference in his level from what he has shown pre-injury. He's been playing on a great level, actually.

Djokovic continued, "I've watched him a little bit some highlights in Dubai that he has played there a few matches and here obviously defending champion. He really likes the conditions and suiting his game and you could see that. He's playing really well. He's confident, and he was always confident and physically very fit. Just overall a great player, great guy. And wish him all the best for the rest of the tournament."

Djokovic on Indian Wells Performance

Djokovic did admit that he was disappointed when asked how he processed the tournament, "I don't know. I mean a bitter feeling right now losing the match like this. But proud of myself for fighting and really giving it all on the court, that's for sure, that's the one thing that I'll take as a highlight, and you know just the fact of not giving up and trying.

He added, "Obviously, I lost to a great player, and it was really such an even match throughout the entire two and a half hours. But yeah, just a bit disappointed, of course, with getting off the court, fresh off the court. It is okay. I wish I could have done better, but it was a good fight."

Djokovic on Highlight Rally

The highlight of the match was an extended rally in the first game of the final set. Serving at 30/30, Djokovic won an incredible point, which he says cost him the game.

"Yeah, I mean, it cost me a break after. It was great winning that point in that game. Still, I just run completely out of gas and just started to feel a bit better towards basically end of the third.

He played a sloppy game to close it out 5-4, and I got the crowd backing me, and I felt the energy, and I was like, 'Maybe I'm going to take this one'. And it was so close. So close. Just a few unfortunate mistakes from my side. Tie break for three up, five all as well. But that's tennis."

THE BEST POINT YOU'RE EVER GONNA SEE ON A TENNIS COURT 🤯



SIMPLY OUTRAGEOUS FROM NOVAK AND JACK!!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/LhlpvHjK2x — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 12, 2026

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.