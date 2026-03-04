Jack Draper on Vuori Partnership and New YouTube Channel

Last August, top-ranked British men's tennis star Jack Draper announced a new apparel deal with Vuori in a splashy ad campaign. Unfortunately, a nagging left arm injury derailed the end of Draper's 2025 season and the beginning of his 2026 season.

Everything may have worked out for a reason. Draper is fully healthy and has teamed up with Vuori to launch his official YouTube channel. Fans will get a front row seat to Draper's comeback with a three-part original docuseries titled "The Journey."

The series establishes Draper's YouTube channel as his long-term personal storytelling platform, giving audiences direct access to his routines, mindset, recovery, travel, and life beyond tournaments. Vuori supports Draper organically as his performance partner, integrated across training, recovery, and travel while reinforcing the brand's ethos, The Rise. The Shine.

Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Draper about his Vuori partnership, new YouTube channel, and what fans can expect from the budding fashion icon in 2026.

How excited are you for fans to watch your docuseries?

I'm really proud of this series and excited for people to see it. Hopefully, it "pulls the curtain" and gives people insight into the reality of my daily process and what it takes to build yourself back to your best.

Coming back from injury, especially, you realize how much of it is just patience and doing the right things every day. It's not about the big wins or the highlight moments; it's about everything that happens around that.

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

Do you have a favorite scene or segment?

In episode 1, being on court and playing sets for the first time, and having my grandfather there with me was a highlight moment. He's been a huge supporter of me over the years, so having him with me is very special.

What kind of collaborative partner has Vuori been so far?

Vuori's been an amazing partner to me. Not only do I love the product, the clothes, the brand -but most importantly, I have gotten to know the people behind the brand who have backed me not just as a player, but as a person during my low moments, and it is going to make the high moments even sweeter. I feel a part of the Vuori family and am so inspired by the journey the brand is on; it is a huge honour for me to be a part of their growth.

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

Can you give us any hints about your upcoming kits this year?

I've been spending a lot of time in the new Vuori HardKore Short – not only do they look amazing, feel light, and move naturally with me, but they hold up through long sessions, they handle sweat incredibly well, so I can focus on the work and stay present in the moment. There are some fun colors and patterns coming, and I hope you love them as much as I do!!

Last question: If you could get anyone to co-star on your docuseries, who would it be?

Joe Kudla!! [The founder of Vuori]