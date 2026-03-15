Novak Djokovic's Shocking Miami Open Decision Reshapes Draw

Novak Djokovic is fresh off a strong showing at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where he advanced to the Round of 16 before losing a lengthy battle against Jack Draper.

While Djokovic continues to show he is capable of competing at the highest levels of the sport, his body continues to be his biggest opponent. On Sunday afternoon, Djokovic made the surprising announcement to withdraw from this week's Miami Open. This immediately reshapes the draw with one of the world's best players no longer competing.

The ATP Tour officially broke the news in a press release, citing Djokovic's shoulder injury as the reason for the decision. This is disheartening news on many levels. Fans and sponsors (namely Lacoste) really wanted to see last year's finalist return to South Florida for another epic Masters 1000 event.

Jakub Mensik and Novak Djokovic after their match at the Miami Open. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Last March, Djokovic fell short of his 100th career title after a loss to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open men's singles final (he would eventually reach the milestone in Geneva). Djokovic has won the Miami Open six times and was last year's runner-up. He has also made the final eight times.

Even better, Dokovic owns the record for most ATP Masters 1000 titles with 40, and he has won 101 tour-level trophies overall, most recently triumphing last November in Athens.

Djokovic is currently the ATP world No. 3 with a singles record of 7-2 with zero titles this year. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion advanced to the Australian Open final in January as yet another show of defiance against Father Time.

In 2024, Djokovic made it clear that he was no longer interested in the ATP Rankings. At this point in his career, the 38-year-old is solely focused on Grand Slams and representing Serbia in international competition.

Novak Djokovic during his match against Jack Draper at Indian Wells. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Djokovic has not yet issued an official announcement, as one is sure to come. As one of the sport's figureheads, Djokovic always speaks candidly about himself and the sport. Fans will always be interested to hear what the Serbian superstar has to stay (even if it is disappointing news).

Djokovic has backed out of multiple tournaments this year to protect his body for long campaigns at Masters and Major events. Unfortunately, that can have the adverse effect of hurting his seeding in tournaments.

The Miami Open presented by Itau main draw begins Wednesday, with qualifying beginning Monday. The event runs from March 15–29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.