Novak Djokovic Signals an Important Shift in His Career
Few tennis players are more polarizing than Novak Djokovic. Fans either love or hate him. But two things are true: he is the greatest player of all time, and he is never afraid to speak his mind.
Djokovic won his match at the Davis Cup today, but his stellar play is not what made headlines. It was his candid answers in a press conference from Saturday.
When asked about playing in the ATP Finals, Djokovic said, "No. It's not my goal at all, nor the ATP rankings. 'I am done' with those tournaments. Whether I'll play it this year or the next, I don't know. From now on, priorities are gonna be Grand Slams and playing for Serbia."
The 37-year-old is making it clear what his priorities are in his career. Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles and one all-important Olympic gold medal.
Djokovic just wants to add to his already sterling resume and represent his country (remember he said he wanted to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics). The ATP Finals are scheduled for November 13-20, and it would appear the World No. 4 men's tennis player is not participating.
