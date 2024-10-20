Paula Badosa Pulls Out of Pan Pacific Open, Ending WTA Season
A strong season has come to an end for Paula Badosa. On Saturday, Badosa was forced to retire from her Ningbo Open semifinal match against Daria Kasatkina due to illness.
Early Sunday morning, Badosa shared a message to her fans via an Instagram story. The Spanish player is pulling out of this week's Pan Pacific Open, which also marks the end of her 2024 WTA tour.
Badosa wrote, "Because of health issues, I wasn't able to play yesterday and won't be able to play Tokyo, unfortunately. My 2024 season has ended. Has been a very long season where I overcame situations I thought they were impossible."
She continued, "I'm, very proud of my self. I'm back where I wanted to be an where I was aiming since my comeback. (one of the best players in the world against) Already looking forward to recover well and prepare to represent my country in Malaga for BJKC. Thank you for the support always. See you soon."
With Badosa out of the tournament, the field opens up for Qinwen Zheng, Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the top three seeds. Defending champion Veronica Kudermetova is also set to return this year.
Badosa finishes her WTA season with a current ranking of World No. 15 and a record of 34-17 with one singles title (the DC Open). The 26-year-old has overcome many challenges in her career but still has her brightest days ahead.
