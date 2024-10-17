Iga Swiatek Hires Naomi Osaka's Ex-Coach Wim Fissette
It has been a busy month for WTA players and their coaches. After the season nears its end, several players have fired and hired new coaches before the final month.
Early Thursday morning, Iga Swiatek announced that she had added Wim Fissette to her coaching staff. The legendary coach has worked with several players over the years, most recently Naomi Osaka. However, Osaka fired Fissette last month before the China Open.
Swiatek said in an Instagram post, "So, I have news for you today as I'm excited and motivated to start a new chapter. I'm happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team. As you know, I'm preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term."
She continued, "I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I'm working, operating and making decisions with this approach. I want to say that I'm very excited and looking forward to working with Wim."
Lastly, she added, "He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It's always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we're off to a good start and I can't wait to compete soon."
Swiatek's former coach was Tomasz Wiktorowski. Despite enjoying incredible success together, Swiatek fired Wiktorowski earlier this month before pulling out of the Wuhan Open.
It took 11 days, before Wiktorowski discussed his surprising split with Swiatek in an interview with a Polish news outlet. Swiatek's former coach dismissed rumors but did not offer many specifics about the timing of his departure.
Swiatek is currently the World No. 1 player and has a record of 54-7 with five titles (including a French Open championship) this year.
Swiatek is scheduled to compete in the WTA Finals during the first week of November. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.