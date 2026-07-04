Projecting Alex Eala's Wimbledon Path Going Forward

While July 4 got off to an inauspicious start with Serena Williams pulling out of her doubles match alongside her sister, Venus, due to an injury, it still delivered plenty of memorable moments. Most notably, 29-seed Alexandra Eala's upset over third-seeded Iga Swiatek.

Eala reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam with the biggest win of her career. On top of her heroic play, she delivered a heartfelt on-court speech that resonated with fans everywhere (especially her home country of the Philippines).

It is unfair to expect Eala to win the entire tournament, but she did just take down the defending champion. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of Eala's path forward.

Round of 16

Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

Eala will face the 13-seed Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 6. The two players have met once before, with Eala defeating Paolini in Dubai earlier this year. Paolini's grass court campaign started off slow when she lost her first match as the top-seed at Eastbourne Open, but she is coming off a momentous win over Maria Sakkari on Thursday.

Quarterfinals

Marta Kostyuk at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

Eala could face either the 12-seed Marta Kostyuk or qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals. Assuming Eala faces Kostyuk, she could be running into a player on a hot streak. Kostyuk lost just one match throughout the entire clay court season, before jumping into Wimbledon without missing a beat. They have only met once before, with Kostyuk beating Eala in Rome last year.

Semifinals

Madison Keys at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / IPS

If Eala wins her next two matches, her path would not get any easier. She would face either 9-seed Linda Noskova, 21-seed Marie Bouzkova, 25-seed Elise Mertens, or 26-seed Madison Keys. Eala is 0-2 against Noskova, 0-2 against Bouzkova, 0-3 against Mertens, and 1-0 against Keys.

Final

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Xinhua

If Eala makes it to the final, she would have to face one of many challenging opponents waiting on the other side of the draw. Eala could face either top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 4-seed Jessica Pegula, 7-seed Coco Gauff, 10-seed Karolina Muchova, 11-seed Belinda Bencic, 14-seed Naomi Osaka, 16-seed Iva Jovic, or the unseeded Barbora Krejcikova.

Eala is currently the WTA World No. 32 with a singles record of 30-17 with zero titles. If last season was her breakout year, 2026 will be the time for her to take more massive steps in the sport.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.