Qinwen Zheng Says No Smiles or Hugs if She Loses
Perhaps no sport focuses on handshakes after competition more than tennis. It is an individual sport with no equipment to hide behind, and player's personalities are on full display.
Of the many colorful personalities on the WTA Tour, few garner more attention after matches than Qinwen Zheng. The World No.5 is known for giving ultra-quick handshakes and making faces that go viral online with tennis fans.
Even after Zheng defeated Anca Todoni in their first-round match at the 2025 Australian Open, the Chinese superstar's sportsmanship was the topic of discussion.
Zheng defeated Todoni in straight sets: 7-6, 6-1. Yet, she was asked what she thought about handshakes after matches. Below is a video from The Tennis Letter that shows her full answer.
Zheng explained, "I always give a handshake to my opponent. I feel that's basic respect. It doesn't matter if I win or lose; I will give a handshake."
She continued, "But not always with a smiling face — I know myself. And I don't often hug my opponent because I feel that's unnecessary. I come here just to play a match. If I lose, I will give basic respect, and that's it."
Zheng concluded, "That's why you wouldn't see me lose a match and then have a happy face towards my opponent. If you did, that would be strange and would mean I didn't care about that match on that day."
Zheng faces the winner of Laura Siegemund and Hailey Baptiste in the second round on January 15.