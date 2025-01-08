Iga Swiatek Debuts "Creamsicle" Outfit for Australian Open
The week leading up to a Grand Slam is always filled with excitement for tennis fans. However, each Major tournament offers an extra wrinkle for fans obsessed with their favorite player's on-court apparel.
All of the major sportswear brands have begun rolling out their official apparel and footwear for the 2025 Australian Open.
While On has not yet made an official announcement, the Swiss sportswear brand's star athlete has been spotted in her kit for the first Slam of the season.
WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek was spotted at Grace Park Hawthorn Club in Australia. Even though the Australian Open is a hard-court tournament, Swiatek's photo shoot took place on a clay court because four of her five Slams have come at the French Open.
Fashionable fans were quick to point out that Swiatek was wearing her official kit for the Australian Open. Even better, the rumors were true. On designed creamsicle-inspired apparel for its players to wear in Melbourne.
The heat is sweltering in Australia this time of the year, so On designed a tasty outfit inspired by cold treats. The outfit features a beautiful blend of orange, pink, and white.
On never misses with its apparel for Grand Slams. During last year's US Open, On athletes wore swirly cotton-candy-inspired kits at Billie Jean King Stadium.
We have not yet seen Ben Shelton, Flavio Cobolli, and other athletes representing the brand wear their kits yet. However, they should show up online in the next few days. In the meantime, athletes and fans check out the brand's tennis collection at On.com.
Swiatek and Shelton were the first active tennis players to sign with On back in early 2023 before the Miami Open.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.