Rafael Nadal Drops Davis Cup Match: Is His Career Over?
Since Rafael Nadal announced his retirement in early October, all focus has remained fixed on his final professional tournament at the Davis Cup. Building up to the momentous day, tributes and celebration of the 38-year-old have overtaken the international competition.
Representing Spain, Nadal put on a show in possibly the last singles match of his career. Despite a spirited effort and showing flashes of his old self, Nadal ultimately lost his final singles match. Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands defeated Nadal in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4.
Nadal looked fine in the 46-minute first set, only losing one service game and getting broken. Van de Zandschulp broke Nadal for the second time in the second set, going up 5-1. Nadal battled back before falling short in 67 minutes.
Besides the Six Kings Slam exhibition in October, this was Nadal's first professional match since playing in the Paris Olympics. He did look rusty, spiking the ball at times.
Van de Zandschulp served at a much higher level, hitting eight aces and winning 78% of his first serves. Meanwhile, Nadal hit two aces and won 67% of his first serves. Van de Zandschulp was won 3/6 break points and Nadal won 1/3 break points.
After the match, van de Zandschulp handled his victory with class, even admitting that he would have been cheering for Nadal had he been a spectator in the stands.
"The crowd was tough. Understandable. That's what it is to play in Spain against Rafa. He's the biggest sportsman here that ever lived," said van de Zandschulp. "It's a really special event. It's tough to close a match against him. Knowing it could be his last."
While most fans were probably unhappy with the outcome, Spain is not yet eliminated. The Netherlands take a 1-0 lead, while Carlos Alcaraz still has yet to play for Spain.
Alcaraz will face Tallon Griekspoor. If Alcaraz levels the tie with a victory, then it will come down to the doubles between Alcaraz and Marcelo Granollers and Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof to decide the winner.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.