Ranking Serena Williams' 7 Wimbledon Title Runs

Williams is tied with Steffi Graf for the second-most Wimbledon women's singles titles, and is preparing for another run in 2026. After "evolving" away from tennis nearly four years ago, the 23-time major singles champion will return to singles competition at SW19 next week.

Williams' comeback arrives as a reminder of the many winning moments she's enjoyed at the All England Club. Before she embarks on another campaign, we are ranking her seven Wimbledon singles title runs through key matches and triumphant moments.

7. 2003

The 2003 Roland-Garros tournament ended Williams' run of four consecutive Slam titles after a controversial loss to Justine Henin. The 21-year-old Williams rebounded immediately at Wimbledon, successfully defending her title and exacting revenge on Henin in the semifinals.

Williams defeated three top-10 players in a row, including her sister Venus in the final. Abdominal and hip injuries severely hampered Venus, but the elder Williams managed to take the opening set before Serena surged back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Considering Serena's uncharacteristically subdued reaction, it's clear the win felt overshadowed by Venus's physical struggles. "The way I played, and the way Venus had been playing, she would have been the Wimbledon champion this year," the younger Williams said after the match.

6. 2010

Williams entered the 2010 Championships having played just five tournaments all year. But limited match play didn't stop her from storming to her fourth Wimbledon title without dropping a set. The top-seeded Williams didn't face a top-10 player en route to her 13th major singles title, but her path was no walk in the park.

After escaping an inspired Maria Sharapova 7-6(9), 6-4 in the round of 16, Williams eliminated future slam champions Li Na and PeAfter escaping an inspired Maria Sharapova 7-6(9), 6-4 in the round of 16, Williams eliminated future slam champions Li Na and Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Williams said her strokes felt "off" earlier in the tournament, but she saved her best tennis for last. The World No. 1 needed just 67 minutes to sweep aside Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 to defend her title. It was a masterclass anchored by Williams' devastating serve, which produced a tournament-record 89 aces throughout the fortnight.tra Kvitova in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

5. 2002

Serena was also feeling stingy in 2002. The 20-year-old Williams didn’t drop a set en route to winning her maiden title at SW19. Williams was also feeling stingy in 2002. The 20-year-old didn't drop a set en route to winning her maiden title at SW19.

The 2002 campaign was arguably Williams' most dominant level. A flawless 6-2, 6-1 semifinal victory over Amelie Mauresmo secured her ascent to World No. 1, overtaking her sister Venus. Two days later, she took the crown from the two-time defending champion Venus, winning 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the final.

Having won Roland-Garros a month earlier, Williams became the first woman to complete the "Channel Slam" since Steffi Graf in 1996. Six months later, she completed her first '"Serena Slam," holding all four majors simultaneously.

4. 2016

Wimbledon 2016 felt like a must-win tournament for Williams. The World No. 1 finished runner-up at the year's first two majors, losing to Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open and Garbiñe Muguruza at Roland Garros.

Her bid for a seventh Wimbledon title got off to a shaky start when she was pushed to three sets by 65th-ranked Cristina McHale in the second round. After surviving that test, Williams didn't drop another set that fortnight. Williams' serve and return sharpened with each round, while her often-underutilized net play emerged as a key weapon.

Everything came together in the championship match, where Williams earned revenge against Kerber with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph. Beyond the high-quality final, the victory held considerable historical weight, as Williams equaled Steffi Graf's Open Era record of 22 major singles titles.

3. 2009

Like in 2016, Williams conceded one set before lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2009. But unlike any of her other Wimbledon title runs, she came within a single point of defeat, staring down match point against Elena Dementieva in the semifinals.

Trailing 4-5, 30-40, in the final set, a gutsy Williams charged forward and punched away a backhand volley winner to stay alive. After two hours and 49 minutes, Williams completed a dramatic 6-7(4), 7-5, 8-6 comeback. It set the Open Era record for the longest women’s singles Wimbledon semifinal.

Two days later, the fourth all-Williams Wimbledon final took place. Venus, who defeated Serena in the 2008 championship match, was the favorite to win her third consecutive title at SW19 after dismantling World No.1 seed Dinara Safina 6-1, 6-0 in her semifinal.

But Serena flipped the script, defeating her sister 7-6(3), 6-2 to capture a third Wimbledon title and first in six years. The run included three consecutive top-10 wins, but it is best defined by her thriller against Dementieva. It remains one of the greatest women's matches ever played on Centre Court.

2. 2015

With a historic second "Serena Slam" on the line, 2015 marked Williams' most pressure-packed Wimbledon tournament. To reach the final, she had to go through Venus in the round of 16, two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals, and five-time major winner Maria Sharapova in the semifinals.

But Williams' toughest test came in the third round against World No. 59 Heather Watson. Lifted by a partisan Centre Court crowd, the Brit was two points away from an earth-stattering upset when serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set. However, the World No. 1 rallied back and hushed the crowd for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 escape.

After that, Williams defeated Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-4 in the final to claim her 21st major singles title. At 33, Williams became the oldest Wimbledon singles champion in the Open Era.

1. 2012

It's hard to think of a more pivotal Slam for Williams than Wimbledon 2012. She arrived in London fresh off a shocking first round at Roland-Garros – her maiden opening round exit at a major. Seeking a reset, Williams appointed French coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams' road to the title was anything but smooth. In the third round, Zheng Jie pushed Williams to 9-7 in the deciding set. After narrowly surviving 65th-ranked wildcard Yaroslava Shvedova in the round of 16, few expected Williams to go much further.

However, she hit a new gear. Williams defeated three of the world's top four players in succession—World No. 4 and defending champion Petra Kvitová, No. 2 Victoria Azarenka, and No. 3 Agnieszka Radwańska—to claim her 14th Grand Slam title.

Williams' serve was the defining weapon behind her success. She broke her own record, firing 102 aces across seven matches. This Wimbledon win also carried the most emotional weight for Williams. It marked her first major triumph in two years after battling serious health issues, including a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

It was also the birth of what Williams later called "Serena 3.0." Over the next four and a half years, she won nine additional singles majors and reestablished herself as the sport's dominant force. Wimbledon 2012 wasn't a typical slam win. It was the catalyst for Williams' final great reign atop the sport.