Will Serena Williams Play Wimbledon? The Tournament Has Spoken

Earlier this week, the most accomplished women's tennis player of all time returned to the court. Serena Williams partnered with Victoria Mboko for doubles at the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club Championships). Unfortunately, Mboko suffered a scary knee injury yesterday, ending Williams' run in London.

While we wait to learn more about the severity of Mboko's injury, fans can count on seeing Williams play doubles with Karolina Muchova at the Berlin Open. Best of all, Williams will return to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club for The Championships at Wimbledon 2026.

Serena Williams Confirmed to Play Wimbledon 2026

Serena Williams is expected to play at Wimbledon. | Serena Williams

The official social media for Wimbledon left an exciting comment on Williams' Instagram post. "Wishing @vickymboko a speedy recovery. See you at SW19 for The Championships, Serena." Fans immediately went into a frenzy, capturing the comment and reposting it on other social media platforms.

It is unclear if Williams plans to enter the singles draw as a wildcard or if she will continue to play doubles. Either way, fans are thrilled to see the American tennis icon back on the court at 44 years old.

Serena Williams' History at Wimbledon

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2022. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

During her legendary career, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles and 14 Grand Slam doubles. Wimbledon played a major role, as she won seven of her singles titles and six of her doubles titles (alongside her older sister Venus) at the iconic grass-court tournament. Also, her third and final Olympic gold medal came at the venue during the 2012 Summer Games in London, England.

Williams last match at Wimbledon was in 2022, where she lost a three-hour battle to France's Harmony Tan. A few months later, Williams played her final singles match against Ajla Tomljanović at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2026

Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Earlier today, All England Club's ​chief executive Sally Bolton teased Williams' return in a quote provided to Reuters. "I guess what I can say is we ​can all see how much excitement Serena being back on a tennis court, and particularly back on a grass court, has created.

"And so one can only imagine what ​that would be like if it was the Championship. The wild card committee will ‌make ⁠their decisions formally next week, and we'll be communicating those early next week."

Bolton discussed the buzz Williams has brought back to the sport and said the Wildcard meeting (held next week) will not ignore her previous success at the event.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships runs from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.