Ranking the Top 5 Storylines to Watch at the Laver Cup 2026

The Laver Cup returns to London this week, bringing a handful of compelling storylines for fans to watch beyond just Europe versus the rest of the world. Here are the five biggest stories heading into the upcoming Laver Cup weekend.

Team Europe’s Star-Studded Lineup

Team Europe's roster is stacked once again this year with two of the world’s top-three ranked players: No. 2 Alexander Zverev from Germany and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz from Spain.

Zverev is in the midst of a multi-Grand Slam season, winning both the French Open and US Open earlier this year. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is back for just his second tournament since returning from a wrist injury over the summer, but he has also already claimed a major title at the Australian Open this year.

They’ll be joined by fellow top-20-ranked players Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik, and Rafael Jodar, giving Team Europe’s roster a significant depth advantage over Team World.

Team World’s Last-Minute Changes

Team World was faced with multiple last-minute withdrawals, shaking up their roster significantly just weeks before the Laver Cup begins. The players to drop out were No. 4 Ben Shelton and No. 18 Tommy Paul, and they were replaced by American Brandon Nakashima and Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

Shelton, fresh off a US Open finals run, backed out of the tournament to prioritize his national duties at the Davis Cup, and perhaps to get some much-needed rest after a demanding hard court swing. Paul, on the other hand, withdrew due to an elbow injury he suffered at this year’s US Open, which he will need more time to recover from.

Returning to the O2 Arena in London

This isn’t London’s first time hosting the Laver Cup, and the O2 Arena has some extra history attached to it from the last time the tournament was played there. The O2 Arena was the site of the 2022 Laver Cup, which many remember as the stage for Roger Federer’s final competitive match.

In the doubles match, he played alongside his longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal. Unfortunately, Federer and Nadal lost 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, but this didn’t spoil the moment. Both men were visibly emotional afterward, and the crowd gave a lengthy standing ovation. Federer closed out his 24-year career with the words, “It’s been a perfect journey.”

Team Europe will need to rely on the home crowd’s energy and the venue’s history as motivation, hoping to erase the memory of last year’s lopsided 15-9 loss in San Francisco.

Two Legendary Captains

Both benches for this year’s edition of the Laver Cup look familiar, with tennis icons Yannick Noah (Team Europe) and Andre Agassi (Team World) serving as team captains. Both teams are bringing back the same captain-versus-captain dynamic that shaped last year’s event, with each bringing their own tactical expertise to the teams.

Agassi already has a title to show for it, guiding Team World to a 15-9 win in his debut as captain last year. Meanwhile, Noah will be looking to reverse that result and get his first Laver Cup win on his own resume.

Rafeal Jodar’s Laver Cup Debut

The only change to Team Europe’s roster this year was the addition of 19-year-old Spanish phenom Rafael Jodar. Following a breakout season in 2026, Jodar replaced Holger Rune (who is also playing in this year’s Davis Cup) on Team Europe’s roster from the previous year. His inclusion gives Europe’s side a look at how its next wave of talent fits alongside established stars like Alcaraz and Zverev, but time will tell whether Jodar can make an impact on the international stage.

Rosters and Format

The Laver Cup is a three-day tournament played annually between Team Europe and Team World. It was first played in 2017 and was modeled after the Ryder Cup in professional golf. The first team to reach 13 points out of a possible 24 wins the trophy, with 12 total matches played (nine singles and three doubles). If the score is tied 12-12 after 12 matches, a deciding doubles match is played as a tiebreaker. The tournament does not award ATP ranking points but does pay out $250,000 to each player on the winning team.

This year’s full rosters are listed below:

Team Europe:

Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev

Flavio Cobolli

Rafael Jodar

Jakub Mensik

Casper Ruud

Captain : Yannick Noah

: Yannick Noah Vice Captain: Tim Henman

Team World:

Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz

Alexander Bublik

Learner Tien

Brandon Nakashima

Francisco Cerundolo

Captain : Andre Agassi

: Andre Agassi Vice Captain: Pat Rafter

The 2026 Laver Cup runs from Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th at the O2 Arena in London.