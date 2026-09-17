Much of the discussion ahead of this year's US Open was around whether the wait for a home-grown men's singles Grand Slam champion would finally come to an end.

Despite his superb run to a first major final, Ben Shelton was comprehensively outthought and outplayed in the showpiece. It was a brave effort, with the 24-year-old forcing an unlikely fourth set.

Many players have crumbled under the pressure of a maiden Grand Slam final, not least one played in the largest stadium in the sport and with the fervent hopes of a home crowd to burden. Shelton, admirably, did not. He simply didn't have the reserves or the game to mount a serious assault on Zverev.

American Men's Singles Drought Continues

That is not to say that this defeat was any less painful for the American or any of his compatriots who were desperately hoping that this was the year the dearth of men's singles success would be laid to rest.

It wasn't. And that particular title drought is now set to extend into its 24th season, where one can likely expect it to resurface with gusto sometime around early to mid August next year. That is, unless an unlikely American triumph should materialise across any of the three preceding majors.

Nevertheless, this tournament has in fact acted as a hugely successful and positive barometer on the state of American tennis. Shelton's loss is best understood in the wider context of how home-grown players performed across the multitude of draws contested at the US Open.

American Juniors Success

17-year-old Marcel Latak stormed to the boys' singles title, becoming the first American youngster to win the tournament since a fresh-faced Taylor Fritz did so back in 2015. He defeated five top-10 players en route, three of whom were also seated in the top five of the junior rankings. Alongside fellow rising US junior Tanishk Konduri, Latak also reached the boy's doubles final, the American pair narrowly falling 11-9 in the deciding final-set breaker.

There was also success for the girls, with 17-year-old twins Annika and Kristina Penickova superbly sweeping the girl's doubles field without the drop of a set. The Californian pair picked up the torch of a long and proud history of American doubles success, with the resounding nature of their title run evidence that this duo will surely be disrupting the field at WTA level in the near future.

Taylor Townsend's Doubles Win

Speaking of which, the queens of women's doubles once again reigned supreme in New York this year, with Katerina Siniakova partnering Illinois-born Taylor Townsend to complete the career Grand Slam together, while ensuring another home-grown name was etched into one of the US Open trophies. It should be noted that it was two Americans whom Siniakova and Townsend defeated in that final, ending the excellent run of Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery to seal the crown.

US success came, too, on the men's side, with Christian Harrison - originally hailing from Louisiana - and Briton Neal Skupski adding to their Australian Open triumph at the start of the year by claiming their second Grand Slam title together at Flushing Meadows.

Add to this the fact that two of the women's semi-finalists - the first time the top four seeds had all reached this stage of a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2009 - were representing their home nation, with both Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff displaying their clear major-winning credentials across their runs in New York.

Future of American Tennis Looking Bright

The headlines of more American heartbreak and missed opportunities are also likely to frame this tournament as another fallow year for home hopes.

Yet when one digs a little deeper into the multi-layered truth of this season's final Grand Slam, that narrative reveals itself to be something of a mirage.

In a tournament that sadly appeared almost willingly to court controversy, the sporting theatre itself was - by and large - excellent. The women's draw was one of the closest and most compelling Grand Slam contests in recent years, while the men's side was hardly bereft of remarkable moments - Shelton dethroning Carlos Alcaraz and Alex Michelsen's flood of emotion both coming to mind.

It would be all too easy to allow negativity to once again be the prevailing theme here. The truth is, as always, a little more nuanced than that. And in years to come, the US Open 2026 may just come to be looked back on as an early bellwether for another golden period of American tennis.