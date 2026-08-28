Ranking the Top 5 US Open Storylines Heading Into New York

The 2026 US Open has already generated headlines well before the main draw gets underway. Between surprising late withdrawals, the World No. 1 spot being up for grabs, and an opportunity for America to break a 23-year drought, this year's final Slam has no shortage of entertainment. Here's how the biggest storylines stack up heading into Flushing Meadows.

Biggest Purse in US Open History

The US Open announced a record $108 million in total prize money being awarded for the 2026 tournament, with both singles champions taking home $5.5 million apiece. The jump follows months of tension between players and Grand Slam organizers over how prize money is distributed.

The new structure represents a 20% increase in total payout from last year and a 44% increase from 2024. As the largest payout in Grand Slam history, this year’s stakes are suddenly a bit higher for everyone.

The Race for World No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka arrives in New York as the two-time defending champion and current world No. 1. However, her shaky performance as of late has many fans anticipating a shift atop the rankings for the first time in 96 weeks, especially given the tough competition at this year’s tournament.

Elena Rybakina sits just 434 points behind her, meaning the top spot could realistically change hands based on how deep each woman goes in the draw. Add in Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion who has never won the US Open, and Coco Gauff, fresh off a Cincinnati title in front of a home crowd, and the women's draw has as many compelling paths to No. 1 as it does to the trophy itself.

Roger Federer's Return to Arthur Ashe

Federer is playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since 2019, taking the court for a Fan Week exhibition alongside fellow US Open champions Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and John McEnroe.

It's important to note that this isn’t a competitive comeback, and Federer has been clear that he’s not attempting a Serena Williams-style return to the tour. Still, it’s a rare and emotional moment for a five-time US Open champion to step back into the stadium where he won all five titles.

For a tournament otherwise dominated by injury news and ranking shakeups, the attention drawn to Federer is a celebration of the sport’s history and a chance to watch an all-time great take center stage before the main event even gets underway.

America's Best Shot in Years

It’s been a long two decades of waiting for American tennis fans on the men’s side, but this year’s field feels a bit different. Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe headline a group of Americans that give the U.S a real chance to end its 23-year drought without a men's singles champion at the US Open.

Fritz enters as a former US Open finalist, Shelton just won in Montreal for the second consecutive year, and Tiafoe has been a regular in the second week of majors for years. Although none of them are the outright favorite, with the field looking more unsettled than usual, this is as good of a chance as American men have had at Flushing Meadows in a long time.

Jannik Sinner's Withdrawal

No storyline reshaped this year's US Open more than Jannik Sinner's decision to withdraw with a right knee injury, marking his first missed Grand Slam since 2019. This pushes Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev up the seeding list, clearing a path that didn't exist a month ago.

Whether that opportunity is seized by Alcaraz defending his title, an American hoping to break the drought, or someone entirely unexpected is now the biggest question of the men's tournament.

