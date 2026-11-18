Despite her status as a reigning Grand Slam champion, Mirra Andreeva was not named by many as a significant title contender in Indian Wells. Five matches and ten sets later, the 19-year-old had stunned the wider tennis world with one of the most emphatic WTA Finals title runs in history.

Across five matches, Andreeva dropped just 26 games to claim the title on her debut singles appearance at the event. The opening set of her 7-5, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in Sunday’s final was the only time she dropped more than four games in a set, beating the Ukrainian twice in Indian Wells alongside further round-robin victories against Aryna Sabalenka and Diana Shnaider, and a semi-final win versus Jessica Pegula.

Triumph for Andreeva completed a spellbinding year for the Russian, who won four titles in total across the season. Most notably, she captured her first major at the French Open in June and, after starting the year at ninth in the WTA Rankings, she finishes 2026 at a brand new career high of world No. 2.

Her rise to No. 2 in the world is something worthy of celebration in itself, with the Russian moving ahead of the likes of Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek in the WTA pecking order this year. But, having produced arguably the best tennis of her career to sweep aside some of the very best of the women’s game this past week, her pathway to progressing even further and claiming the world No. 1 ranking is now more than set.

Path to No. 1 Opens Up

The 19-year-old’s unbeaten run at the WTA Finals saw her pick up a staggering 1,500 ranking points, the most points on offer at any tournament outside of the four Grand Slams. Having already banked 2,000 points in June for her Roland Garros victory, and with a tour-leading 55 match wins to her name, Andreeva ends 2026 as the world No. 2 on 7,806 points.

Notably, that leaves her within touching distance of Elena Rybakina, whose status as the year-end No.1 was already secured before she was forced to withdraw from her WTA Finals title defence, struck down by a viral illness. Rybakina’s year was highlighted by her Australian Open and US Open triumphs, as well as lifting WTA 500 titles in Stuttgart and Ningbo. The Kazakh claimed the world No. 1 ranking for the first time alongside her US Open victory in September, usurping Sabalenka.

Rybakina has undoubtedly been the class of the field in 2026, but her WTA Finals withdrawal saw her unable to reclaim any of the 1,500 points she won for her own unbeaten run to the title in Riyadh twelve months ago. Despite winning two majors, she finishes the year only 293 points ahead of Andreeva, with a total of 8,099 points.

Long proclaimed as a future world No.1, Andreeva’s opportunity to sit at the top of the WTA Rankings now beckons sooner rather than later. The Russian is firmly within striking distance of Rybakina and the pair could battle for top spot in the very opening week of the season if, as expected, both compete at the Brisbane International.

Andreeva will then have a full 500 points to defend at the Adelaide International the following week, but has comparatively fewer points to defend at the Australian Open straight afterwards. Beaten in the fourth round by Svitolina this January, she has only 240 ranking points to her name from Melbourne. In contrast, Rybakina has a full 2,000 points on her ranking as the reigning champion, and could lose her world No. 1 ranking to Andreeva even with a successful title defence, should Andreeva go deep into the draw.

It may well not only be the 19-year-old in the hunt for the world No.1 ranking at next year’s Australian Open. World No. 3 Sabalenka, world No. 4 Gauff, and world No. 5 Pegula could well all be in with a mathematical chance come the start of the tournament, though the odds are nowhere near as heavily stacked in their favour as they are for Andreeva. And, if there were any lingering doubts about her mentality and dealing with pressure on the biggest stages, five straight-set wins over top-10 opposition in Indian Wells surely silenced even her strongest of critics.

Ever since her breakout run at the 2023 Madrid Open as a 16-year-old, people have wondered if Andreeva could one day be the world No. 1. Now, it appears to be more of a question of when, and how soon, she will start her reign at the very top of women's tennis.