Rybakina Overpowers Sabalenka to Win 2025 WTA Finals Title

"It seems like she's hitting every single mark." These were the words of Jessica Pegula shortly after being ousted from the 2025 WTA Finals in the last four by Elena Rybakina.

One would imagine that there'd be a similar sentiment running through Aryna Sabalenka's mind this evening, having been comprehensively outplayed by the Kazakh in today's final in Riyadh, with Rybakina coming through 6-3, 7-6 (0) to win the season-ending finale in dominant fashion.

It was a simply stellar performance from Rybakina, with her phenomenal service power proving once again to be the diamond in the Kazakh's intimidating arsenal. The 2022 Wimbledon champion essentially shut the World No. 1 out of all but two of her service games, as precision synergised with pace to deliver Rybakina 13 aces in a breathtaking display of big-hitting tennis.

A maiden WTA Finals title brings Rybakina's overall tally to 11, while her match-winning streak also extends neatly to 11. Indeed, the last player to defeat Rybakina was Sabalenka herself, in Wuhan, and it was the unique rivalry between these two titans of the sport that provided much of the pre-match subtext to today's final.

This was the third instalment of the pair's meetings in big-title finals following a high-octane Australian Open showpiece in 2023 - a match that still stands out vividly as a modern-day classic - and their showdown for the title in Indian Wells a couple of months later. The Belarusian took the crown in Melbourne, while Rybakina exacted her revenge in the Californian desert.

Despite Sabalenka winning their first four encounters, the pair have split their previous 10 matches with five wins apiece. The closely balanced nature of this rivalry makes for quite fascinating reading, with victory swinging metronomically from one player to the other across their last eight meetings. While Sabalenka and Rybakina had met three times already this season, this was their most high-profile contest in nearly three years, and it could hardly have been more perfectly poised.

Flawless Tennis from Rybakina Dominates Final in Riyadh

Initially, it looked as though today's final was going to be as close as the rivalry suggested it would be, with an even opening three games seeing both players earn a break-point opportunity.

But it took only until the sixth game for Rybakina to stamp her authority on proceedings and set the tone for the remainder of the match. Taking advantage of a tight-looking Sabalenka, she clinched the sole break of the contest before shrugging off two break-back points in the next game - one courtesy of a powerful serve and backhand combination and the other with a blistering forehand cross-court winner after a breathless rally, leaving her incredulous opponent stranded.

Two holds later, and it was advantage Rybakina, as she remained typically ice-cool to serve out for a one-set lead.

The Kazakh continued to dominate in the second stanza, only dropping two points across her first four service games while asking consistent questions of the Belarusian's. Yet, for all the pressure she was applying, Rybakina could not find the decisive breakthrough in a set that stayed stubbornly on serve.

A pair of beak points were saved by Sabalenka in the third game, while two more went begging for the Kazakh in the ninth. As Rybakina served to stay in the set at 5-4 down, however, the World No. 1 was finally able to apply some pressure of her own, navigating to a double break-and-set point opportunity, only for Rybakina's formidable delivery to dig her out of the only real spot of trouble she found herself in.

The final set of the 2025 WTA season was ultimately, and fittingly, to be decided by a tiebreak. And it was the World No. 6 who swaggered her way to a photo finish for the year, overpowering Sabalenka 7-0 to surge to the second biggest title of her career - the perfect supplement to 2022's Wimbledon triumph.

Emotional Sabalenka Struggles to Digest Yet Another Final Defeat

A fifth defeat in a final this season overwhelmed Sabalenka, who broke down in tears during her runner-up speech. But the Belarusian, now well-versed in these circumstances - both as a champion and a finalist - still managed to pay tribute to her opponent despite the rawness of the loss.

"You literally smashed me out of the court," she told Rybakina in a telling revelation of how Sabalenka felt the match had gone. "I guess I’m getting old, I’m getting really sensitive," she continued, before the emotion got the better of her.

Despite five losses in nine showpiece matches this season, Sabalenka evidently has much to be proud of. The other side of that statistic is that the Belarusian has claimed four titles - one of which was a Grand Slam, and two others were 1000-level events.

She is the undisputed World No. 1, having reached three of the four major finals across 2025, and will once again begin the new year as the WTA's leading player. The central aim during the off-season will no doubt be focused on becoming more clinical in finals, to turn those defeats into victories. If Sabalenka can achieve that, she will be simply unstoppable.

Resurgent Rybakina Sets Up Enthralling Prospects For 2026 Season

Rybakina, meanwhile, draws the curtain on a storied 2025 campaign with the perfect sign-off. After a lukewarm first half of the year - during which controversies surrounding the behaviour of her coach, Stefano Vukov, cast a shadow over her on-court endeavours - the big-hitting Kazakh has sparked a remarkable resurgence over the past few weeks.

Whatever took place between her and Vukov, there can be little doubt that - from the outside, at least - Rybakina's camp now looks like a happy one, and it is yielding superb results.

Having clinched the eighth and final spot at this year's WTA Finals with a last-gasp title in Ningbo, the Kazakh arrived in Riyadh looking like the leading player, bullying the rest of the field with her spectacular, easy-power game style.

It was a statement week for Rybakina - one that loudly proclaimed the former Wimbledon champion to be back to her very best. With that, she has the final word on 2025 and sets up the captivating prospect of a 2026 WTA season that promises to be very special indeed.

