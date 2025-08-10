Stefano Vukov Returns to Elena Rybakina's Box After WTA Ban Lifted
Stefano Vukov, formerly banned coach of WTA World No. 10 Elena Rybakina, was seen sitting in the 2022 Wimbledon champion's box in Cincinnati just a day after the WTA lifted his suspension.
Vukov, who appealed his one-year suspension earlier this year, is eligible to receive WTA credentials at tour events as well as access practice courts and player areas at all tournaments.
He was spotted on the practice courts at the Cincinnati Open alongside coach David Sanguinetti, preparing Rybakina for her opening match at the tournament shortly after the tour announced the end of his suspension.
Rybakina ended her partnership with Vukov just before the 2024 US Open. As reported by The Athletic, those closest to her reported Vukov to the WTA after witnessing his mistreatment of the player during the tournament. The WTA provisionally suspended Vukov in January, upholding the ban in February after an investigation confirmed he breached the tour’s Code of Conduct.
Rybakina briefly worked with Goran Ivanisevic at the end of the 2024 season before he departed after he lost at the 2025 Australian Open. Around the time of the investigation, Rybakina announced Vukov would be joining her team again despite the ban. Despite her decision and her insistence that Vukov had not mistreated her, his credentials remained revoked.
“I’m just disappointed with the situation and how the process went,” she said to journalists after defeating Rebecca Sramkova in the round of 16 at the Qatar Open on February 12th. “I’m not going to comment much on that anymore.”
Sanguinetti joined her team in early February. Since then, she has consistently reached the later rounds in tournaments, winning her first title in 13 months at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in May while remaining injury-free. Sanguinetti's position on Rybakina's team is now unclear with the reinstallation of Vukov this week.
The Kazhak verged on elimination during her first match in Cincinnati against Renata Zarazúa on Friday afternoon. Under Vukov's watchful eye, Rybakina stormed back from a set down in dominant fashion, taking the second set 6-0 to force a deciding set.
Both players were evenly matched in the third set, trading shot for shot in longer rallies while holding onto serve until late into the set. Rybakina broke Zarazúa at 6-5, winning the match with her second break point after Zarazúa hit a forehand just long.
"It's amazing here," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "I really am enjoying here, still exploring a little bit because I came a bit late. But it's really nice, and hopefully I can stay here as long as possible."
Neither Rybakina nor Vukov commented on the latter's suspension being lifted.
The Cincinnati Open will be played through to August 18th.
