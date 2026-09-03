Sabalenka and Alcaraz Keep US Open Title Defences Alive as Tensions Simmer

Wednesday's Arthur Ashe Stadium night session in New York was a regal affair, as both reigning US Open singles champions took centre stage to defend their crowns.

Sabalenka Powers Past in Straight Sets

Current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka opened up play under the lights, as her campaign for a rare third straight title at Flushing Meadows continued.

Unfortunately for the typically boisterous New York crowd, there was not much to make noise about, as the Belarusian proceeded to utterly dismantle her debutant opponent, powering past 22-year-old Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes in this second-round encounter.

It was a devastating display from the four-time Grand Slam champion, who appeared eager to stamp her authority on a tournament she must win if she is to stand any chance of keeping hold of her No. 1 ranking. If that was indeed the game plan, then it was executed with ruthless efficiency.

Sabalenka broke three times apiece in each set, with a single break of serve for Iatcenko in the fourth game of the second stanza the only brief respite amid an unrelenting onslaught. It was a baptism of fire for the Russian qualifier, whose debut appearance inside tennis' biggest stadium proved a chastening one.

Nonetheless, she can take heart from a promising run through qualifying and into the second round of a major for the first time in her career. For Sabalenka, however, a quick-fire victory did little to lift the evident tension she is feeling, as her spot at the summit of the rankings remains in genuine jeopardy.

The Belarusian must lift the title in New York, while also hoping closest challenger Elena Rybakina falls before the semi-finals, if she is to cling on to the No. 1 position that she's now held for 99 consecutive weeks.

That extra burden adds to what has already been a difficult period for the defending champion. After a scintillating opening three months of the season, during which she took three titles and narrowly lost in the Australian Open final, Sabalenka's form has been in a marked slump ever since, with early Grand Slam exits coming amid a flurry of eyebrow-raising losses early in tournaments.

The result of which is the seemingly insurmuntable 3000-point lead she enjoyed over second-placed Rybakina at the end of March has now been eroded to just 434.

Post-Match Tensions Simmer in Terse Media Exchange

Perhaps this cumulative tension spilled over in what was a tense exchange with a journalist in her post-match press conference following last night's victory.

When perceived to have been asked about a lack of focus in the lead-up to this year's final major, with reference to a number of off-court promotional events she'd attended in the week prior to the tournament, Sabalenka was visibly irked.

"What kind of question is that?" was her response. "Just because I posted some activities with brands, you think that I've been partying and not training?"

She was then asked whether she was "getting serious" now that the tournament was underway, Sabalenka - perhaps understandably - replied with a sarcastic, "oh yeah, I wasn't serious before that. Next question."

Despite this brief post-match exchange, there is much to feel satisfied about for the Belarusian. Two convincing performances have got her title defence well underway, while she has avoided a potentially highly dangerous meeting with two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, instead meeting the Czech's vanquisher Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday.

Alcaraz Survives Slow Start to Power Into Third Round

After such a one-sided win for one defending champion, the prospect of a seismic upset was the theme for the early stages of Wednesday night's second match. Carlos Alcaraz looked rusty across the opening set against World No. 72 Jaime Faria, taking time to find his rhythm as he began only his second competitive singles match in a little over four months.

The Portuguese sensed the tentative start from his opponent, taking full advantage with a break of serve in the seventh game en route to earning a deserved one-set lead.

Yet, that was where any prospect of an upset emphatically ended. After fending off what proved to be a pivotal set of break points in the opening game of the next stanza, the Spaniard then regrouped superbly to storm to a 6-0 second-set win.

An exchange of breaks early in the third, with Faria pegging Alcaraz back before the Spaniard struck again for the lead, preceded a comfortable fourth and final stanza as the defending champion cantered to a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory after a challenging start the match.

Despite a lengthy four-month lay-off due to a delicate wrist injury, Alcaraz showed few signs of a cautious approach to his trademark whipped forehand. After his opening win against Roman Safiullin, the Spaniard was adamant that he was not holding back on this crucial shot, and the same appeared true against Faria.

"I know once I step on the court, I've just got to go for it every time. I've got to feel normal," Alcaraz revealed. "I have to hit like I was hitting before the injury. I'm feeling great. There is no reason to be afraid and not hitting normal."

"It was a tough match for me. I felt great in the first set, but I didn't take time and that cost me," he continued. "After that I tried to be focused, stay calm and think the good things will happen."

With no physical issues to report, and two comfortable victories earned with his dynamic game still operating below its spellbinding best, Alcaraz could be forgiven for starting to think the most unlikely of New York fairytales may well be within reach for him this fortnight.

However, he has yet to test himself against sterner opposition, with a potential fourth-round meeting against 20th seed Tommy Paul on the horizon, should he survive his next match with dangerous Chinese talent Wu Yibing. Nor does Alcaraz yet know how his body and wrist will hold up across another five matches, with the possibility of extended five-set encounters another huge test in his still nascent comeback.

For the time being, it is mission very much accomplished, both for Alcaraz and Sabalenka. Yet, as their respective title defences gather momentum, this will only bring greater challenges and obstacles to be overcome.