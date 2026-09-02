Carlos Alcaraz Debuts Travis Scott x Nike Collaboration Kit at US Open

In his first-round match against Roman Safiullin, newly recovered Carlos Alcaraz debuted a new kit that was actually a collaboration between Nike and rapper Travis Scott. The American musician could be seen in the crowd cheering Alcaraz on while he wore both custom items and shoes from Scott’s Cactus Jack collection with Nike.

The New Fit

When Alcaraz walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he had on a loose, dark brown cover with matching brown buttons down the middle and white accent lines running down his shoulders and collar. There was also a reversed white classic Nike swoosh on the left side of his chest.

The actual playing fit underneath was a mesh brown and white tank top with an ombré effect in the middle plus a pair of complementary brown shorts with a thick white trim along the bottom and side seams. Alcaraz also wore a compression sleeve on his dominant right arm that matched the two respective reverse white Nike swooshes associated with Scott’s collection.

To complete the fit, Alcaraz wore a light brown Nike headband to hold back his new flowing brunette curls. It matched the one he wore to complement the purple-orange Nike outfit debuted last week at his mixed doubles performance with Serena Williams.

To complete the fit, Alcaraz wore a light brown Nike headband to hold back his new flowing brunette curls. It matched the one he wore to complement the purple-orange Nike outfit debuted last week at his mixed doubles performance with Serena Williams.

The Shoes

Along with his custom fit, Alcaraz wore the Travis Scott x Cactus Jack x Nike Zoom Vapor 12 HC shoes. They have a unique two-tone finish and a pale ivory-colored mesh that stretches across most of each sneaker. The high-performance tennis shoes also carry the Scott-associated reverse swoosh.

On the inside of each shoe’s tongue is the Spanish phrase “Haz magica Carlitos,” which translates to “Do your magic, Carlitos.” Scott and the 23-year-old player were seen embracing after Alcaraz won the match in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Fans can likely purchase the shoes from Nike once they are released later this year.

Promotional Ad

After the match, Nike dropped a special promotional ad featuring both Alcaraz and Scott. Most of the clip jumped between close-up shots of the rapper, footage of a flint-sparking lighter, and Alcaraz himself posing in his new kit.

During the ad, fans can hear a voiceover of Scott delivering encouragement and advice to Alcaraz. He says, “You can either crash and burn or burn it all down. But, s–t, knowing you? The only way you come in cold is to come in hot.”

Scott’s voiceover is a clear homage to the Spanish player’s recent wrist injury and the high expectations placed on him at his first Grand Slam singles appearance since the Australian Open. Based on recent performances, Alcaraz seems to be following the advice and looks ready to defend last year’s title.

BTS Post

Alcaraz also made a special behind-the-scenes post on Instagram about the promotional ad and the collaboration with Travis Scott. It had a caption, which read, “BTS: Coming in hot! 🔥🤎🌵,” and featured a mix of on-set photos and videos of the custom kit, Alcaraz getting dressed, and then the No.2 player posing during the actual Nike shoot.

Alcaraz’s Nike Partnership

Alcaraz has been endorsed by Nike since 2019, when he transitioned from a sponsorship deal with Lotto. The 10-year contract extension he signed in 2024 is reportedly worth over $15 million and includes plans for a personalized signature logo.

The US Open campaign showcasing the Cactus Jack x Nike “Cactus Court” collection is the latest project in the Spanish player’s long partnership. This new custom fit is also likely not the last Alcaraz will debut as he continues to fight his way toward the men’s singles final at Flushing Meadows.