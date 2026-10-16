Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva, and Linda Nosková each won the first major title of their careers in 2026, two at the French Open and one at Wimbledon. Here’s how each of them got there, and what it means for their careers.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev claimed his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open in June. In his fourth appearance in a Grand Slam final, the German finally prevailed by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 at Roland Garros. The match took 4 hours and 16 minutes, and the victory made Zverev the third German man to win a major in the Open Era.

Zverev’s season didn’t stop there, however. He reached the Wimbledon final, where Jannik Sinner beat him, then rebounded to defeat Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open final for his second major title. In just the span of a few months, Zverev went from a 0-3 record at Grand Slams to a two-time champion. Over the course of 2026, he went 25-2 at majors, led the tour in wins, and clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking as the first German to do so.

Mirra Andreeva

Jun 6, 2026; Paris, France; Mirra Andreeva poses with the trophy after winning the womenÕs singles final against Maja Chwalinska of Poland at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mirra Andreeva won her first major at just 19 years old, beating Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the French Open final this year. Andreeva entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed and managed to take home the trophy in her first-ever Grand Slam final. She also became the first teenager to win the title since Iga Swiatek in 2020.

Her year had other high points as well, including a final in Madrid and a quarterfinal run at the US Open. More recently, she reached the final at the China Open in Beijing, which bumped her up to a career-high No. 3 in the WTA rankings. Her title at Roland Garros headlined Andreeva’s breakthrough season, and it shows a promising future ahead of her.

Linda Nosková

Jul 11, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic kisses the trophy after winning the women’s singles final against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linda Nosková also claimed her first Grand Slam title in 2026, winning Wimbledon in an all-Czech final, beating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. This was also Nosková’s first time playing in a major final, and at 21 years and 237 days, she became the youngest women’s champion at the All England Club since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

The title completed a grass season in which she excelled, winning the Berlin title and 12 matches on the surface, the most of any player on tour. She also reached a career-high No. 6, made the US Open quarterfinals, and won the Billie Jean King Cup with Czechia.

The Grand Slam Class of 2026

All three first-timers from this season show how many different routes lead to a first major. For example, Zverev needed four finals to break through, and ultimately sparked the best season of his career in doing so. Andreeva won as a teenager playing in her first major final, signaling a bright future for the young player. Nosková, on the other hand, took a bit longer to reach her peak but capitalized on the moment in her first Wimbledon final.

Their titles also helped make 2026 an open year, with the eight majors producing six different champions: Alcaraz (Australian Open), Zverev (French Open and US Open), and Sinner (Wimbledon) on the men’s side, and Rybakina (Australian Open and US Open), Andreeva, and Nosková on the women’s side.

Nosková’s win was the seventh different women’s major champion in a row, a streak that eventually ended when Elena Rybakina won the US Open. Injuries also played a part, including Alcaraz’s wrist and Sinner’s knee, which caused them to miss significant time on the court this season. However, three players winning their first major in a single season suggests the circle of contenders is wider than it has been in years.