Serena and Venus Williams Announce Return to US Open

The Williams sisters have accepted a wild card into the 2026 US Open women’s doubles championship, reuniting one of the sport's most decorated partnerships at Flushing Meadows.

Serena and Venus Williams are back on the same side of the net. On Wednesday, August 26, the USTA announced that the sisters received a wild card into the 2026 US Open women’s doubles draw, instantly creating one of the tournament’s most anticipated storylines.

For a pairing that has defined doubles tennis for a generation, a return to their home Slam is more than a marquee entry. It is another chapter in a story New York fans thought they might never see again.

The Official Word from Flushing Meadows

The USTA made the reunion official on tournament channels, confirming that two of the biggest names in the sport's history will share a doubles court in New York once more.

The sister duo is BACK!



Serena and Venus Williams have received a wild card into the 2026 US Open Women's Doubles Championship. pic.twitter.com/YD9traRQ8d — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2026

A Reunion Years in the Making

The Williams sisters own a resume few teams in any era can match. They have teamed up in the US Open women’s doubles draw nine times since 1997, hold a 27-7 record at the tournament, and captured the title in 1999 and 2009.

Across all four majors, they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, most recently at Wimbledon in 2016, and have never lost a Grand Slam doubles final.

This month brought the first sign that the partnership was truly back: the pair reunited competitively at the Cincinnati Open for the first time since 2022, though they fell in the first round to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns 6-2, 1-6, [8-10], rallying from 6-0 down in the match tiebreak to 8-9 before a Venus double fault ended the comeback.

Serena’s Busy Weeks in New York

The doubles news arrives just days after Serena returned to the Flushing Meadows spotlight in mixed doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz . The pair won their opening match to a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd before falling to Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

It marked Serena’s first US Open appearance since 2022 , when she reached the third round before stepping away from the sport. Serena returned to competition in June and has since worked back through the grass and hard-court seasons, and the women’s doubles run now gives her a second act inside the same tournament.

Venus’s Ongoing New York Chapter

For Venus, Flushing Meadows has always been personal. She has called the US Open her home Grand Slam, and even in her mid-40s she has said the thrill of competing in New York never fades .

The elder sister has remained the more active of the two this season, playing in both singles and doubles throughout the calendar, and the wild-card route mirrors her recent returns from injury layoffs. Pairing again with Serena adds a familiar dimension to a comeback she has pursued on her own terms.

When They Play

The 2026 US Open women’s doubles tournament begins September 3, with the championship match set for September 11.

After years of near-misses and one bittersweet first-round exit in Cincinnati, the sisters will get another shot at the stage where their partnership first became legend. For fans in New York, the anticipation is already building.