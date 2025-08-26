Serena Williams Details How Proud She Is of Sister Venus After U.S. Open Match
Venus Williams made her 25th U.S. Open appearance and her first since 2023 on Monday night when competing in the first round of the major tournament.
Even though she lost to world No. 13 Karolína Muchová 6–3, 2–6, 6–1, Williams put out a strong showing, especially for a 45-year-old. She trained nonstop for three months in preparation for her tennis return. The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd gave her a standing ovation as she left the court, and the support and applause continued for Williams after the match.
Venus's sister, 23-time major champion Serena Williams, posted a very sweet message to her on Instagram Tuesday. The younger Williams sister, who effectively retired from tennis at the 2022 U.S. Open, expressed how proud she is of her older sister.
"Strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration... there’s not enough words to describe how proud I am of you @VenusWilliams," Williams wrote. "P.S. I hope to be like you."
The Williams sisters truly are each other's biggest fans.
Venus hasn't made any explicit plans for her future in tennis, although there is speculation that her three-decade career could be over soon.