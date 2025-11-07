Sinner and Alcaraz Surprise Fans With Competition Before ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are at the beginning stages of a generational-defining rivalry. The "Big Three" has faded away, the "Next Gen" never materialized, and the "New Two" are here to stay.

No matter what Sinner or Alcaraz accomplishes individually, it will always be compared to the other. Luckily for the players and the sport, the two rising stars are mature beyond their years and adept at handling media scrutiny.

So, instead of bristling at the thought of more attention being focused on the rivalry, Sinner and Alcaraz leaned into it on Friday. Sinner and Alcaraz took to the practice court for a friendly practice set before the start of the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

But of course, tennis fans have to know who won. Sinner took the practice set 6-3, but both players reportedly showed off some amazing shots as they gear up for the last tournament of a very long season.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz played a practice set ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin.



Jannik won the practice set 6-3.



Some incredible points… as always when these two are on the same court.



Iron sharpening iron. ⚔️



🇮🇹🇪🇸



pic.twitter.com/VNLy2mB7aT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 7, 2025

While it is a fool's errand to try to extrapolate a deeper meaning from a single practice set, we can still try to offer some analysis. Sinner is the better player on indoor, hard courts. In fact, Alcaraz broke one of his last remaining barriers earlier this year when he won his first indoor hard court title over Alex De Minaur in the 2025 Rotterdam Open.

Meanwhile, nine of Sinner's 23 singles titles have come on indoor hard courts. The Italian superstar shines bright in any conditions, but his game is strongest in controlled conditions. In contrast, Alcaraz's game lends itself to more unpredictable conditions.

Despite seemingly having the edge entering the ATP Finals, Sinner does not have the advantage in his head-to-head matches against Alcaraz. The Spanish superstar has come out on top far more than his rival.

Alcaraz is 10-5 against Sinner in head-to-head matches. Additionally, Alcaraz has 24 career titles (including six Grand Slams), while Sinner has 23 career titles (including four Grand Slams).

Alcaraz is 10-5 against Sinner in head-to-head matches. Additionally, Alcaraz has 24 career titles (including six Grand Slams), while Sinner has 23 career titles (including four Grand Slams). The two players have faced off five times this year, with Alcaraz taking four of the meetings.

The ATP Finals runs from November 9-16, and fans can expect a thrilling end to the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News