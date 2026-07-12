Sinner Downs Zverev in Tense Wimbledon Final to Repeat as Champion

Jannik Sinner came through a closely fought final, eventually overcoming Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend his Wimbledon crown and clinch a fifth Grand Slam title.

Just one month after shedding the unenviable mantle of being arguably the finest player never to claim a major title, Zverev was aiming to become the first to immediately follow-up their maiden slam success at the first available opportunity, having claimed the Coupe des Mousquetaires in Paris five weeks ago.

Sinner, meanwhile, was looking to rectify a stunning physical collapse at that same tournament by becoming just the tenth man in the Open Era to retain the Wimbledon title, after claiming his first against Carlos Alcaraz twelve months ago.

On paper, Zverev faced a daunting uphill battle against a player whom he had lost to in nine straight meetings. But any concerns about a foregone conclusion of a final were quickly dispelled as the German showcased just how much he has improved on this surface.

This was a far cry from the one-sided nature of Sinner's previous six victories over Zverev, all of which were completed in straight sets, and for much of this encounter, it looked as though the defending champion's nine-match winning streak in this head-to-head could be under real threat.

Sinner's mechanical brilliance is well-documented. Yet, the real shift in dynamic between these two players today lies with his opponent.

And make no mistake. This Zverev is an entirely new and upgraded model to the one we've seen in previous years at SW19. In seasons gone by, the towering German has been happy to use his great wingspan to engage in extended baseline rallies, remaining largely behind the baseline until an opportunity would present itself.

At this tournament, he has been keen to be the aggressor, taking the initiative to dictate rallies on his terms with high-octane, front-foot tennis. Crucially, he has been executing this new style excellently.

The game plan from Zverev, therefore, was simple in theory, yet still incredibly difficult to implement in the immense pressure-cooker of a Wimbledon final.

Firstly, he had to serve impeccably throughout, utilising his greatest weapon to the very best of his ability. Secondly, he needed to get on that front foot whenever possible, stepping inside the baseline to make use of his new fondness for a first-strike attack whenever possible. And it worked remarkably well - at least, for the first two-and-a-half sets.

Impeccable Serving Dominates Opening Two Sets

It was a tense and gripping watch on yet another baking hot afternoon inside Centre Court, weather that has defined this year's tournament and only served to intensify the efficacy of each man's already impressive opening shot.

The final went according to script for much of the first stanza, with both men's imperious serving abilities dominating proceedings. Zverev was particularly impressive, not dropping a point behind his second serve until the twelfth and final game, his second delivery reaching 120mph on occasions.

Indeed, it took until the eighth game for the sole break point of the opener to arrive, before a wayward forehand from Sinner extinguished any danger.

A tiebreak was inevitable, and it only ratcheted up the already considerable intensity of a contest consisting of razor-thin margins. Neither player moved more than a point ahead of the other until the decisive moment, when a beautiful, thunderous forehand winner from Zverev handed the German the opening set on his second set point.

It was a significant breakthrough for the soon-to-be new World No. 2, who snapped a 14-set losing streak against Sinner stretching back to their meeting in Vienna last October, which the Italian still won.

If opportunities on serve were sparse in the first set, they were nonexistent in the second, with each man holding his own for six games apiece without a single break point between them. This time, however, Sinner was able to force daylight between himself and the German in the resulting tiebreak, surging to commanding 4-0 and 6-2 leads before sealing the second stanza as a loose backhand from Zverev sailed wide.

Midway Through Third Set Proves Pivotal Turning Point

It wasn't until two hours and 42 minutes into this final, when locked at 3-3 midway through the third set, that the World No. 3 saw his first look at a break point in the contest, such was the quality of the delivery from the defending champion. But - in what proved to be a critical juncture in the match - it was erased as quickly as it had arrived, a deft drop shot from Sinner leaving Zverev to slip as he pushed off from the back of the court, worryingly clutching his knee as he went down.

Thankfully, the German was able to continue, but was moving gingerly and appeared to be slightly hampered on his following service game, his strike point three centimetres lower than it had previously been. The result was a first break of serve in the match - after 31 straight holds - as Sinner stole into a 5-3 lead before emphatically serving out to love, sealing the third set with an ace, and seizing commanding control of the contest in a mere matter of minutes.

Serve dominance was again the theme of the fourth stanza. That is, until an electric seventh game. With some excellent returning, Sinner was able to get his teeth into the rallies, elevating his level superbly to generate three break points, the third of which he took with a rapier forehand finish down the line.

Suddenly, the finish line was in sight, and two games later, the Italian stepped to the baseline to serve for a second Wimbledon title. The quality went up for a few breathless points as the Wimbledon crown moved within Sinner's grasp once again, and it was the World No. 1 who successfully completed his title defence with a fitting, blistering forehand winner before collapsing onto the famous turf as the Centre Court crowd rose jubilantly as one.

"He showed once again why he is the best player in the world," was Zverev's summation. "I would like to thank the crowd for these two amazing weeks. Every time I played, the court was full. I never felt support like that at Wimbledon before, and you are a big reason I made it to the final, so thank you for that."

Understandably disappointed, but Zverev is in one of the purple patches of his stellar career. He has transformed himself into a highly effective grass-court contender, one who will surely get future opportunities to land a Wimbledon title. Moreover, off the back of his exploits in South-West London this year, he will rise to a career-best ranking of No. 2 in the world when they are published tomorrow.

Sinner was quick to pay tribute to this in his own champion's speech. "Sascha, I would like to start with you and your whole team and family. You reached one of your main goals; winning Grand Slams. You made it happen in Paris.

"Today you were so, so close. If you keep playing like this I'm sure you're going to have this one at home as well. So amazing, keep going. I know another goal is for you to become No. 1 in the world. You are very close. I have to be very careful now... But congrats."

Jannik Sinner Rapidly Cementing Himself as Generational Great

For Sinner, it is another glorious two weeks of Grand Slam tennis that now puts him at five for his career.

On the opening day of this tournament, an off-kilter Sinner found himself two-sets-to-one down in his first match as a defending Wimbledon champion. Coming through that obstacle laid the foundation for a typically clinical, efficient run through the draw, making his way to the final without dropping another set as his level rose with each round.

As he did last season, when a devastating five-set loss to great rival Alcaraz in the final of the French Open preceded his maiden Wimbledon crown, Sinner has once again exhibited his stunning mental fortitude to recover from the second-round collapse in Paris last month and prove he is a grass-court player for the ages.

Hard courts likely remain his most lethal surface, which is a frightening prospect. But the manner in which this young man has honed his grass-court craft to become one of the finest movers on this tricky surface is phenomenal.

As the recrowned champion raised that famous trophy to an adoring crowd on the balcony of Centre Court for a second time, one couldn't shake the sense this was a sight we will see time and again over the next, great era of men's tennis that is rapidly unfolding. There is little doubt that he is now fully cementing his status as a generational great of this sport.

Jannik Sinner is King of SW19 for another year. He may well prove stubbornly difficult to dethrone. Somewhat sadly, though, Wimbledon waves an Italian ciao for now to another spellbinding fortnight of tennis' greatest festival.