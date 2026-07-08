Zverev Snaps Fritz Losing Streak to Reach Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Alexander Zverev finally brought a halt to the unenviable record of seven consecutive losses against Taylor Fritz, sweeping past the American 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in unexpectedly dominant fashion to reach a maiden Wimbledon semi-final.

Prior to this year's Championships, the German had never previously been beyond the fourth round at SW19, having crashed out in the opening round a year ago in what proved to be one of the lowest points of his otherwise highly successful career.

The unique conditions of the grass-court Grand Slam had always posed troublesome for Zverev, despite the fact that his big-serving game could and should have operated well on the quick-playing courts.

Yet early struggles with his movement on the notoriously slippery surface, combined with perhaps a physical and mental hangover from Roland-Garros just weeks before Wimbledon, a tournament at which Zverev has historically always gone deep, have meant Aorangi Park had become something of a cursed site for him.

Birth of a Different Zverev

However, having just recently clinched his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last month, this year's Championships are witnessing the birth of a different Zverev.

Unburdened by the heavy mantle of being arguably the most gifted active player yet to win a major, the World No. 3 looks fresh, incisive, and exudes confidence. Best of all, his tailor-made grass-court game finally reaches the heights it was always capable of.

Fritz, meanwhile, was many observers' outside favourite for the title. The American's game is also built on the foundation of his formidable delivery, with some of his best results coming on grass courts. Half of Fritz's ten ATP titles have arrived on this surface, while a last-four finish at last year's Wimbledon - in which he narrowly lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling encounter - further underlined his credentials as a potential dark horse in this year's draw.

Having trailed Zverev in the pair's head-to-head record 5-3 midway through 2024, Fritz went on one of the most dominant streaks between two players on the ATP Tour, clinching seven straight wins over the German across the past 26 months, flipping that deficit on its head to lead 10-5.

But that run has now been ended, on one of the biggest stages in the sport and in quite emphatic fashion.

Zverev Dominates On Serve to Sweep Past Fritz

Zverev struck early, breaking in the third game of the opening set while shutting his opponent out of his own service games to move into a comfortable one-set lead. Fritz's serve held firm for longer in the second stanza, as four holds apiece looked on course to set up a tiebreak. Yet the German broke through in the ninth game, before serving out in the next for a rapid sucker-punch finish to leave Fritz trailing by two sets to love.

The last time the pair met at Wimbledon, the American overturned a similarly intimidating two-set deficit, yet there was little sign of a fightback this time around. While Fritz appeared to fade, Zverev turned up the intensity, breaking twice more in the third and fifth games of the final set to come through unscathed and seal safe passage into a first semi-final at SW19.

"It sounds great to be in a semi-final. I hope to play two more matches here. For now, I'm extremely happy to be in the semis," Zverev told the Court One crowd in his post-match interview.

"He has been beating me for two years straight, and I'm very happy to be in the semi-finals after finally getting a win," he continued, when asked about that losing record against Fritz.

"Nothing on a tennis court is ever easy. If I would have played my five-year-old daughter it may be easy - for her. I knew I had to focus from the first moment onwards. In my first service game, I had three break points against me, so I knew it was going to be a tough match."

Will Fery's Fairytale Run Continue Against Zverev Next?

This had been a highly anticipated match-up between two leading outside contenders for the Wimbledon crown, yet the close spectacle that was expected failed to materialise as Fritz's underwhelming campaign came to a swift finish.

Zverev, meanwhile, goes on to face British wildcard Arthur Fery, whose extraordinary run to the semi-finals of his home Grand Slam has electrified this year's Championships, quickly becoming the defining narrative of the tournament.

On paper and on ranking, the German enters Friday's semi-final as the heavy favourite. But - aside from the astonishing level of tennis that Fery is producing - the momentum of such a fairytale run, on top of the overwhelming home support that the young Brit will enjoy, means that this last-four encounter will be a uniquely difficult occasion for Zverev to navigate.

Either, he will arrive at a second consecutive major showpiece, just weeks after claiming his first Grand Slam title. Or, Arthur Fery will have written yet another chapter in one of 2026's most extraordinary sporting success stories.