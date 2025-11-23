Spike Lee Explains Why He Supported Alcaraz Over Sinner at French Open

In addition to being one of the greatest American filmmakers of all time and a pop culture icon, Spike Lee is also a massive sports fan. It is never surprising to see the 68-year-old sitting in the best seats at major sporting events.

That was the case for this year's epic French Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Like every tennis fan, Lee could barely contain his excitement while watching the 5.5-hour battle.

However, Lee received backlash on social media from disgruntled fans who did not appreciate him cheering on Alcaraz during the comeback victory. Lee addressed the criticism while speaking on a panel at the 2025 Torino Film Festival this weekend.

Spike Lee showing love to Carlos Alcaraz after his French Open victory against Jannik Sinner 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m9ExnAcI56 — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2025

"I just want to clear up something. I have nothing against Sinner," said Lee with a laugh. "He is a great, great, great tennis player. And... because some people have saw my enthusiasm for Carlos, they felt that I was being disrespectful. So, no, that is not the case at all."

"I love sports. Especially basketball - the New York Knicks. So when I knew I was coming here... because I was getting text messages, all type of stuff in Italy. Like I was... I'm not going to use the word. But that's not true at all. And I hope to meet Sinner one day in person, shake his hand, and let him know I have nothing but love for him. You know?"

Spike Lee is loving Carlos Alcaraz's play 🌟#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/gVfGGWJ6hF — TNT Sports (@tntsports) June 8, 2025

"They're the two best male tennis players in the world. So, it's all love. I have nothing against him. So, write that down!" said Lee with a smile.

"And then if I see him at Wimbledon, the French Open, or the US Open, I'm a big collector. So, I'd love for him to sign me a match-worn tennis racket. I have a match-played racket from Arthur Ashe, from Serena (Williams), from Coco (Gauff). So, I'd like to add Sinner to my collection. Now, we can talk about the movie."

italians made spike lee explain why he supported carlos and not sinner during the roland garros final 💀 pic.twitter.com/cF0DT6Albm — ola ! #A1CARAZ (@bIuezoya) November 23, 2025

There is no bad blood between Sinner and Alcaraz, with most of the tennis world being the same way. However, some supporters take the rivalry too far when they begin lashing out at other fans. Especially those who have championed the sport for decades, like Lee.

Luckily, there is no hard feelings from Lee and fans can expect to see at more Grand Slams in the future.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News