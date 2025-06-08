Carlos Alcaraz Outlasts Jannik Sinner to Win 2025 French Open
In the longest final match in French Open history, Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Jannik Sinner to win the men's singles final in historic fashion: 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. It is Alcaraz's fifth singles Grand Slam title.
Alcaraz had never won a match after losing the first two sets, and Sinner was winless in matches lasting over four hours. Alcaraz's resilience and determination won the day in the five-hour marathon match.
Sinner tallied eight aces and zero double faults to Alcaraz's seven aces and six double faults. Sinner won points at 70% and 49% for the first and second serves, respectively, to Alcaraz's 63% and 62%.
Sinner was 7/15 on break points, winning one tie-break. Alcaraz was 7/14 with two tie-breaks. Alcaraz saved three championship points against Sinner in the fourth set and then had to fend off a late comeback in the final set.
It was an extremely even-matched battle between the two best men's players in the world. Speaking from center court, Sinner offered a heartfelt congratulations to Alcaraz and said, "It's easier to play than talking now.
"My team, thank you so much for putting me in this position. We tried our best today. We gave everything we had. Some time ago, we would've signed to be here. Still, an amazing tournament, even though it's very, very difficult right now. But it's okay," said Sinner.
Alcaraz praised Sinner for his amazing two weeks in Paris and the hard work he puts in every day. He added, "I'm' pretty sure you'll be champion not once, but many, many times."
"It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament. Making history with you. I'm just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments. You're a huge inspiration for young kids and for everyone. And for myself," said Alcaraz.
Clay court season is officially over, and the sport transitions to grass. Sinner falls to 17-2 with one title. Alcaraz improves to 36-5 with four titles. It will take a long time for tennis fans to unpack everything from this historic match.
